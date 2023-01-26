In the wake of the “Twitter Files,” let’s revisit former President Barack Obama’s warning last April about the spread of misinformation: “You just have to flood a country’s public square with enough raw sewage. You just have to raise enough questions, spread enough dirt, plant enough conspiracy theorizing that citizens no longer know what to believe.”
Does the “raw sewage” include when Obama falsely said, “The Cambridge police acted stupidly”; that “If I had a son, he’d look like Trayvon”; and that racism in America is “still part of our DNA that’s passed on”?
Does raw sewage include the part in Obama’s speech before the United Nations when he invoked the lie of Ferguson; and when Obama embraced Black Lives Matter, a group founded upon the lie that the police engage in systemic racism against blacks? BLM, after the death of George Floyd, encouraged four months of deadly, violent protests even though the lead prosecutor, a black man, said in his opening statement that neither the police nor the Minneapolis police in general were on trial. He never argued that the officer defendant treated Floyd unlawfully due to Floyd’s race, and the officer was never charged with a hate crime.
Does the raw sewage include President Joe Biden, who, about Charlottesville, insists that then-President Donald Trump “said there were ‘some very fine people on both sides'” of the violent and deadly clash in 2017 even though Trump was referring to the debate about Confederate monuments in the public square?
Does raw sewage include Hillary Clinton and the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., calling Trump’s presidency “illegitimate”; when Democratic House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., called Trump’s “so-called election victory” a “hoax”; when Jimmy Carter said Trump “was put into office” because of Russia; and when Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Stacey Abrams, claims she lost due to “voter suppression? Yet the media never accused these Democrats of promoting “The Big Lie.”
Does raw sewage include Clinton claiming Trump, about COVID-19, told people “to drink bleach”; when Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists the southern border is “secure”; and when Dems say the Supreme Court’s Dobbs ruling “outlaws abortion,” though it sends the issue back to the states?
Does the raw sewage incude Biden’s many false claims, including: that he “had the great honor of being arrested” in South Africa trying to see Nelson Mandela; that he “was raised in the black church”; that he was involved in desegregating restaurants and movie theaters; that his son Beau “died in Iraq”; that his first wife and daughter were killed by a driver “who drank his lunch”; and that the Georgia’s new voting law “makes Jim Crow look like Jim Eagle” — yet, Georgians voted in record numbers?
Does the raw sewage include over 50 “former senior intelligence officials,” who — days before the 2020 election — asserted that the Hunter Biden laptop story had “all the earmarks of a Russian disinformation operation”; that Trump “colluded with Russia” to win the 2016 election; and that on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump committed “insurrection”?
Does the raw sewage include the claim that Trump was first to push the “racist (birther) lie” about Obama, when Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign actually started it?
Does raw sewage include Obama’s claim that his administration “had no major scandals”? Never mind the Clinton basement unsecured server on which Clinton sent and received classified information in clear violation of the Espionage Act. Yet FBI head James Comey said she “lacked the intent” to break the Espionage Act, though intent is not required.
Does raw sewage include the standard Democrat narrative that “the rich don’t pay their fair share” in taxes, even though the top 1% of earners pay 40% of the federal income taxes?
Does raw sewage include Al Gore’s 2006 prediction, “Unless drastic measures to reduce greenhouse gases are taken within the next 10 years, the world will reach a point of no return”?
Does the raw sewage include Attorney General Eric Holder referring to voter ID as “pernicious” racism, even though the majority of blacks support voter ID; when Biden called MAGA Republicans “semi-fascist”; and when Clinton called half of Trump supporters “deplorable” and “irredeemable”?
Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an “Elderado,” visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on Twitter @larryelder. To read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
The corrupt, treasonous Democrat elite and the Democrat Party never take responsibility or are held accountable for their own treasonous, unlawful, destructive, dishonorable, immoral, Lies, actions and agendas. Democrats always Lie and blame someone or something else for their own actions and policies. Even if the Democrats are caught “red handed”.
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational thought and who simply do not understand reality or basic economics. Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and destructive self-fabricated lies and beliefs.
Typical Obama Democrat Alinsky tactics of pointing one finger out in accusation, to distract from the three pointing back that reveal their guilt of the very same dishonest thing they accuse others of. This is so Obama old and repetitive that only the walking brain dead, or brain indoctrinated are unable to see their true motives, true lies, and actual dishonesty, born of a lack of integrity. These weak sisters and their imagined strong women MUST censor or perish under the cleansing light of truths that reveal them for the damaged human goods they are. Every time they censor/close what is designed for American open debate, they just drive one more nail into the coffins of true American democracy. Calling yourself a “Democratic” party by name is just part of the planned deception where power unable to be earned in truth, MUST be stolen in beguilements, false indoctrinations, and the silencing of the very truths they and their party view as their enemy, but are the American ammunition and safeguards that our constitution designed to set men free, of THEM. Free speech/open debates that reveal their inborn ideological shortcomings cannot be allowed. Individual weak can only temporarily Collectively prevail over the individual strong if they organize sooner and can control what free speech was designed to reveal. Like Hitler, Stalin, found out, when the individual strong finally organize themselves, its curtains for the socialist losers when they finally get found out.
DEMS always accuse others, of what THEY THEMSELVES are guilty of.
Watch Obama Lips when they move he is Lying period never was born here in USA or even a Citizen either
“As you think, so ye are”,,and even IF his body was birthed in America, what he is and became is as socialist foreign to American ideals as the ideas he adheres to, birthed overseas in the worst of intentions by fallible men who like Obama think themselves infallible. Just another team leader of Team CONSUMPTION who bears not the image of his creator, but the great Consumer of all who like the first black SOCIALIST Obama President, images “the first radical known to man who rebelled against the establishment and did it so effectively that he at least won his own kingdom – Lucifer” -Alinsky
“2 Corinthians 11:14 tells us that “Satan disguises himself as an angel of light,” it means that Satan capitalizes on our love of the light in order to deceive. He wants us to think that he is good, truthful, loving, and powerful – all the things that God is. To portray himself as a dark, devilish being with horns would not be very appealing to the majority of people. Most people are not drawn to darkness, but to light. Therefore, Satan appears as a creature of light to draw us to himself and his lies”.
Lying is his native tongue. Washington may have been a swamp when he arrived, it had been turned into a septic tank as he left.
PinocchiObama
Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.
“US ground troops will not be sent into combat in this conflict with ISIL”
I didn’t withdraw the troops from Iraq.
There is not a smidgen of corruption at the IRS.
If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.
Obama said he had decimated Al-Qaeda and had them on the run.
The Benghazi attack and killing the ambassador was over a YouTube video.
ACA will “Lower health care premiums by $2,500”.
“I will not sign a plan that adds one dime to our deficits either now or in the future.”
I did not draw a Red Line.
Obama Says, He Didn’t Raise Taxes Once.
Obama Lies about Funded AboIn Obama’s campaign, he promised to “eliminate entirely” income tax for seniors making less
than $50,000. Yet another blatant lie right to your face.
The only involvement I had with Acorn was doing some stuff with the justice department.
I will make Government Open and Transparent.
Obama Lies about Funded Abortions. Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, reports providing 327,653 abortions in 2013 and receiving $528 million in U.S. taxpayer funds.
Obama Lied about Taxes on those making Less than $250,000 will not see any form of tax increase
I did not draw a Red Line.
Obama Says, He Didn’t Raise Taxes Once.
Obama Lies about Funded AboIn Obama’s campaign, he promised to “eliminate entirely” income tax for seniors making less
than $50,000. Yet another blatant lie right to your face.
The only involvement I had with Acorn was doing some stuff with the justice department.
I will make Government Open and Transparent.
Obama Lies about Funded Abortions. Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, reports providing 327,653 abortions in 2013 and receiving $528 million in U.S. taxpayer funds.
Hi william. Same for all politicians. Politician = Lier.
Especially if demon-rat.
“But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions as the heathen do, for they think that they shall be heard for their much speaking.’ Matthew 6:7
Liberals like to showboat and be adored and admired for their speaking eloquence—even though it is a mirror that reflects directly back on them.
1 John 3:18 – “..Let us NOT love with word or with tongue, but in DEED and TRUTH.’
Words are ethereal and lack the substance that is produced in DEEDS. You are not what you say, but what you do. Paul states “” faith is the substance of things hoped for,”,,,,,but DEEDs are the deliverance of the promises hoped for. These Willey Coyote Democrats raise our hopes with so many promises, but their lack of moral integrity prevents them from ever delivering, because the empty moral bags they are, they cannot stand upright without depleting the life forces of real men of integrity, and theft via social redistribution is their beguiling weapon of choice. Promises of strength from collectives of weak people is as socially oxymoronic as it can get, and the opposite of the promise is always what they deliver.
Matthew 7:21-27 ‘Not everyone who says to me, Lord, Lord, (Words)shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of my father (Deeds). ,,,, And every one that heareth these sayings of mine, and doeth them not, shall be likened unto a foolish man, which built his house upon the sand,,,,And the rain descended, and the floods came, and the winds blew, and beat upon that house; and it fell: and great was the fall of it.”,,,,,and a Biblical prediction of the current fall of the immoral and corrupted Houses of Biden/Obama that sought to gain the world, but lost their souls.
We’re dealing with the biggest criminal enterprise in history, the new Democrat Party. Obama is an enlisted member of the propaganda machine, all bull all day.
Just believe what the gubment says and what they tell us. They wouldn’t lie or promulgate misinformation/disinformation. Right? NNNNOOOOO.
These days, its best to NOT BELIEVE them, Till verified that they ARE speaking the truth.
The democrats are the sewage, and the conservative GOP is the sewage treatment plant!
I have never seen 0-(that is a zero)-bama speak without misinforming.
I think I’m probably just as upset about the raw sewage that the DemonRats have been spouting. It’s been getting worse and worse all the time.
Realize though that they will suffer for the evil they are doing.
Psalm 9:17 “The wicked shall be turned into hell, and all the nations that forget God.”
Matthew 25:41 “Then shall he say also unto them on the left hand, Depart from me, ye cursed, into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels:”
Revelation 20:15 “And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.”
We need to pray that they repent and get right with God.