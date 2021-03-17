15 days to slow the spread. That’s what Americans were told one year ago. Americans were told to lockdown to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections, but even when the curve was flattened, the lockdowns continued. Now, there is a vaccine, the science says to reopen, and America has spent trillions of dollars. But some are still locked down. Are you?
A year of lockdowns brought with it increased depression, suicide, and drug use. Yet, Democrats in many states don’t “follow the science,” because it’s not about science. It’s about control.
The number of illegal border crossing is hitting a level not seen in twenty years. Plus, a Michigan court rules against the Democrat Secretary of State in a case involving the 2020 election.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
On Fox News, they indicated that Dr. Fauci uses the six foot separation model for people, to keep people from getting covid. This practice was instituted in Germany in the late 1800’s. This is the so called model that Dr. Educated Idiot Fauci is using. Recent studies in the United States indicate that a three foot distance between people is just as effective, as the six feet that Dr. Educated Idiot is using. So much for following the science, airhead Fauci. Of course Fauci sent money to the communist lab in Wuhan, so that is all we need to know about Fauci the Fraud / Traitor!
Follow the science? FROM THE PARTY of climate change (sorry global warming, sorry global cooling) and LGBTQISWPQERCIEICYDSET??
The whole thing was a scam to control the country and influence the election. The vast majority of people who get COVID recover. People die from the flu, people have long term illnesses from flu and pneumonia, We don’t have lockdowns, masks, and vaccine passports for influenza and ought not to have them for COVID either.
Fauci is now just another politician and politicians are infamous for telling lies. Thus, after the long line of misleading and untrue statements made by the “leading experts,” no one should believe anything whatsoever that they say now. In fact, do the exact opposite and you will well served.
“Lie to me once, shame on you. Lie to me twice and I believe it, shame on me.”