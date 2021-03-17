15 days to slow the spread. That’s what Americans were told one year ago. Americans were told to lockdown to “flatten the curve” of coronavirus infections, but even when the curve was flattened, the lockdowns continued. Now, there is a vaccine, the science says to reopen, and America has spent trillions of dollars. But some are still locked down. Are you?

A year of lockdowns brought with it increased depression, suicide, and drug use. Yet, Democrats in many states don’t “follow the science,” because it’s not about science. It’s about control.

The number of illegal border crossing is hitting a level not seen in twenty years. Plus, a Michigan court rules against the Democrat Secretary of State in a case involving the 2020 election.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

