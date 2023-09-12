New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just banned the Second Amendment. Grisham declared a statewide “health emergency,” which she says grants her the power to suspend open and concealed-carry gun rights of New Mexico residents. For Grisham, the Constitution is optional.
Grisham told reporters that she knows criminals will not follow the gun ban. This means that the most dangerous areas of New Mexico just became more dangerous. Grisham is targeting law-abiding citizens with her unconstitutional overreach.
A judge rules in favor of New York teachers who sued over vaccine mandates. Plus, Joe Biden gives his worst press conference yet.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
““No constitutional right, including my oath in my view, is intended to be absolute,” Lujan Grisham said”
Hummm….. To this disgraceful Democrat New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham is under the delusion that the U.S. Constitution and her oath of office are subjective. (Subjective: Based on or influenced by personal feelings, tastes, or opinions.)
This self-righteous, woke Democrat Party feels that the U.S. Constitution, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own Rights, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
This is yer another reason why these pitiful creatures are ruled by Satan. These (DEMON)crats are and have been on a rip to get rid if the US CONSTITUTION and this governor is no different, she is blaming the lawful gun owners for the crimes that are being committed rather than blaming g the thugs, she has always been very soft on crime and this jyst proves it.
IF i was the judge who swore her into office, i’d ARREST HER ON THE bloody spot, for PERJURY< if she honestly believes even her OATH OF OFFICE is not absolute. Because she LIED when she swore to uphold the law and constitution.