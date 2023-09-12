New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just banned the Second Amendment. Grisham declared a statewide “health emergency,” which she says grants her the power to suspend open and concealed-carry gun rights of New Mexico residents. For Grisham, the Constitution is optional.

Grisham told reporters that she knows criminals will not follow the gun ban. This means that the most dangerous areas of New Mexico just became more dangerous. Grisham is targeting law-abiding citizens with her unconstitutional overreach.

A judge rules in favor of New York teachers who sued over vaccine mandates. Plus, Joe Biden gives his worst press conference yet.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

