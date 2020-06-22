Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre took pandering to Black Lives Matter to a whole new level. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre actually said Colin Kaepernick deserves “hero” status much like former NFL player Pat Tillman. Colin Kaepernick is focusing on a police brutality and racism narrative in the wake of George Floyd protests. Pat Tillman quit the NFL to fight for our country and paid the ultimate price. Brett Favre is way off base here!

The Associated Press will now capitalize the “b” in black when referring to people. The “w” in white will still be lower case. Plus, the left makes some wild claims about President Trump’s weekend rally.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

