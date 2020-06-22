Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre took pandering to Black Lives Matter to a whole new level. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Favre actually said Colin Kaepernick deserves “hero” status much like former NFL player Pat Tillman. Colin Kaepernick is focusing on a police brutality and racism narrative in the wake of George Floyd protests. Pat Tillman quit the NFL to fight for our country and paid the ultimate price. Brett Favre is way off base here!
The Associated Press will now capitalize the “b” in black when referring to people. The “w” in white will still be lower case. Plus, the left makes some wild claims about President Trump’s weekend rally.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Brett Favre, trying to make himself relevant again. Brett, you are a weak kneed disgrace. Brett go to the drama queen farm, because that is what you are!!!!!
Taking personal risks for the sake others makes you a hero.
Throwing a weird-shaped basketball does not.
The sports world has been indoctrinated into the party of stupid, at one time I had some respect for Farve, that is no longer true, when you are dumb enough to compare an overpaid candy *** whiner to a real hero, to a real hero who fought and died so said candy *** whiner has the ability to spit on the grave of said real hero, you have not only lost my respect, but your mind as well.
Colin Kaepernick wore socks depicting police as pigs. That is dehumanizing or objectification. The aim of that is to direct violence against the object. Brett Favre may really believe what he says. Perhaps, he is protecting his career in commercials.
Brett Favre’s disgusting false equivalence that compares Pat Tillman’s heroic sacrifice in defense of our national interest to Colin Kaepernick’s disrespectful act of kneeling during the National Anthem demonstrates just how deeply the left’s campaign of America hatred has impaired the reasoning ability of some intelligent, successful people. Every patriotic American should be outraged by Favre’s absurd comment in support of Kaepernick.