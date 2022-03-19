The New York Times is being blasted by the New York Post for just now acknowledging that Hunter Biden’s laptop is, indeed, real. The Times along with other media outlets and big tech worked to shut down the story leading up to the 2020 election. Now the NY Times does actual reporting?
The laptop contained a wealth of information linking Hunter Biden and “the big guy” Joe Biden to shady dealings in Ukraine, Russia, and China. However, the original story by the New York Post was blocked, banned, and censored.
Chris Cuomo and CNN continue their long slide to irrelevancy. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci is still pushing gloom and doom.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
And hundreds go to jail for legal demonstrations in Washington January 6th, while the tide of truth goes out and Hunter and Joe are found swimming morally naked again inside the Whitehouse media pool, less than seven degrees of separation from their crime money and comforts. Pay a little now during the election with the truth or pay a lot later when the criminals take power and can steal at a much higher level.
But will anything be done about the laptop?
Crickets
Hunter is asking $500 K for licensing of his Love videos in China.
This again tells us that the U.S. New media is corrupt, dishonest and nothing but socialist Democrat Party propaganda outlets.
Stop even turning on CNN, NBC, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, PBS, USA today, Politico, NY Times, Washington Post.
All of these are Democrat Party supporters and minions.
If one is stupid enough to believe and support the socialist Democrat Party, then they deserve to be servants and slaves to the Socialist Democrat Party. Shut up and eat your bowl of rice.