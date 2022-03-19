The New York Times is being blasted by the New York Post for just now acknowledging that Hunter Biden’s laptop is, indeed, real. The Times along with other media outlets and big tech worked to shut down the story leading up to the 2020 election. Now the NY Times does actual reporting?

The laptop contained a wealth of information linking Hunter Biden and “the big guy” Joe Biden to shady dealings in Ukraine, Russia, and China. However, the original story by the New York Post was blocked, banned, and censored.

Chris Cuomo and CNN continue their long slide to irrelevancy. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci is still pushing gloom and doom.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel