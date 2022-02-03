White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tried to laugh off rising crime in America during a recent appearance on a leftwing podcast. Psaki said those who are concerned about the surge in violent crime in America are “living in an alternate universe.”

Psaki and Joe Biden continue to have no response to reporters and the American people about crime. Crime has risen dramatically during the Biden administration, yet Psaki tries to blame guns. How’s that defund the police movement looking now?

A new study shows that lockdowns had no positive impact in stopping Covid. Plus, leftwing media outlets are in a meltdown over the Freedom Convoy.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

