The woke, radical left is now focusing its energies on Halloween. Rather than letting kids have fun with Halloween costumes and trick or treating, some schools are canceling Halloween celebrations, because they say Halloween is racist. What’s next???
In Michigan, Halloween festivities were canceled in the name of “equity and inclusion.” In Seattle, a Halloween parade for kids was canceled, because administrators said Blacks don’t celebrate Halloween. All of this is happening in America.
Jen Psaki and others in the Biden administration continue to show just how out of touch they are with the American people. Plus, a “safe space” at a liberal college is fearful of straight men.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Halloween parade for kids was canceled, because administrators said
Blacks don’t celebrate Halloween.”
Blacks have a right to celebrate or not celebrate anything they like.
Just like everybody else in the U.S.A..
Will these self-righteous woke Democrats cancel their Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Pride Month that they currently celebrated each year in the month of June, because Heterosexual do not celebrate the sexual perverted?
Will these self-righteous woke Democrats cancel Black History Month that is an annual celebration of achievements by African Americans because there is NO White history month or American Indian history month???
The Traitorous socialist Democrat Party has shown their objectives.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
One need not wonder why our educational system is in the shape it is in—look at the ignorance, stupidity, and total lack of common sense put on daily display by school administrators all across the country.
Blacks not celebrating Halloween is pure BS—I never saw that when I was in school with Blacks, nor have I seen it at any time in my adult life. “Equity and inclusion”—what the hell does that have to do with candy and costumes???