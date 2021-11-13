An appeals court on Friday upheld its decision to pause President Biden’s sweeping vaccine mandate for private companies, calling the rule “staggeringly overbroad.”

A three-member panel of the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans cited “grave statutory and constitutional” concerns about the mandate, which would force all full and part-time workers at businesses with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated or get tested weekly and wear face masks.

“The mandate is a one-size-fits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers),” Circuit Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote for the panel in its opinion.

“The public interest is also served by maintaining our constitutional structure and maintaining the liberty of individuals to make intensely personal decisions according to their own convictions – even, or perhaps particularly, when those decisions frustrate government officials,” Engelhardt wrote in the decision.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: While this is not settled it is delayed. The Supreme Court will eventually have the final decision.