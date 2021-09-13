Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he won’t bow to pressure from progressives like firebrand New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez pushing for him to retire while Democrats still hold the White House, and majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives.

“I’m only going to say that I’m not going to go beyond what I previously said on the subject, and that is that I do not believe I should stay on the Supreme Court, or want to stay on the Supreme Court, until I die,” Breyer, 83, told NPR.

“And when exactly I should retire, or will retire, has many complex parts to it. I think I’m aware of most of them, and I am, and will consider them.”

The liberal justice went on to discuss, term limits, court packing and more in an interview with Chris Wallace on Sunday.