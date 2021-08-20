Donald Trump will hold what is expected to be the largest rally of his post presidency Saturday.
Newsmax has learned the event at York Family Farms in Cullman, Alabama, will feature Trump delivering his most damning indictment of the Biden administration to date.
“Trump will be exposing President Biden’s Afghanistan disaster,” a knowledgeable source told Newsmax.
The outdoor rally will be hosted by the Alabama Republican Party and begin at 7 p.m. ET, with a crowd of at least 50,000 Trump supporters expected to show.
Newsmax coverage Saturday will begin 7 p.m. ET.
– Read more at NewsMax
Wow our President Trump is holding another super spreader of honesty, decency, morality and intelligence. God Bless President Trump!!!!!
See the picture of Trump’s rally. THIS is the will of the American voters!!
Moses freed the Hebrew people.
David fought the enemies of God.
Lincoln freed the slaves.
Eisenhower saved the world from totalitarian rule.
Trump reversed the trend toward communism in America.
All great men. All empowered by the hand of God.
May GOD BLESS HIM!!!!
The TRUE President speaks!
Give Biden hell for the rest of us!!! Give him hell!!!
Godspeed Mr President !!