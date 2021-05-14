Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has a warning message for rioters: stay away from the Sunshine State.
In a press conference last week, DeSantis vocalized his unwavering support for law enforcement and spoke about the lack of respect police are given.
“Hey, if you’re in Portland, you think you can come down to Florida and do this?” he said. “Stay out of our state, we don’t want you coming down here causing problems.”
“And if anyone does cause these problems, if you try to burn something down, if you try to harm anybody, but particularly a police officer, during one of these violent assemblies, there will be consequences,” he said. “They will be swift, they will be severe and they will be such that people that see that happen will know that that’s not something we want to do going forward.”
DeSantis also addressed the summer of riots that swept the nation, and the lack of control taken by team-left politicians.
“I think if you look around the country, what happens is, like in Portland, these people riot every night, they go get their mugshot and then they get put right back on the street to do it again,” he said.
“That’s what we don’t want. What we want to say is, you know, the difference between going out and doing First Amendment stuff, which obviously we all support, it’s part of being American. The minute you harm somebody else, or you harm somebody’s property, or you do those types of things, the only way we’re going to put a stop to it is to have very swift penalties for it.”
As previously reported by Human Events News, last month, DeSantis doubled down on his support for law enforcement and passed anti-riot legislation to crack down on violent protests and riots.
“HB 1 protects Floridians against attempts by local governments to defund law enforcement, provides the means to hold local government accountable for failing to protect people and property from rioting, and enacts strong penalties against those engaged in rioting, looting and violent assemblies,” DeSantis said in a tweet.
Note the Differences between the Honorable, moral Republican Leaders and Republican cities and States. 🙂
And
The Dishonorable corrupt Socialist Democrat Mis-Leaders and Democrat controlled cities and States. 🙁
To Illuminatuo; I have never heard it put more succinctly and beautifully than that. You perfectly laid out the agony and heartache of stolen dreams and goals achieved by so many small business people of every race. Thank you.
Democrats love to justify looting and riots by declaring that people are more important than property, claiming property stolen or destroyed can be replaced while people cannot. They forget that personal property represents the very human life force expended to earn it, unless you belong to the criminal party of legal property theft through taxation, or unleashed violent street demonstrations. Many small business owners, many of whom are black were robbed, and their businesses burned out to hide the crimes, all in the name of social justice, businesses that honest citizens poured their finite life’s blood and finite human time and labor into that will never be able to be regained. Liberal collectives of violence fear personal property in the hands of empowered individuals because it threatens the existence of their corrupted political collectives of social thieves. When a cop justifiably shoots one, he should just say to himself, “I just saved the irreplaceable life force expended by an honest citizen, that would have been killed in the cradle of their organized violence against humanity.” The yearly sum total of individual destroyed or stolen American life force by government mismanagement or election fraud, overwhelms in quantum leaps the collective life force taken in gun violence each or a black life each election that matters not to a party that can use its loss for their own media and political gain.
Good for DeSantis. All states need a governor like him. Oregon, CA, NY, etc., don’t have a governor at all . Just a prejudiced, ignorant pretense.
We all remember during the presidential campaign that when basement-Biden emerged infrequently, he was silent about the BLM/anti-fa rioting/looting/arson/vandalism/assaults as he smirked behind his surgically attached mask. He even aped for the camera kneeling with the perps showing spineless solidarity. It was only after polls showed that he should show some sort of disapproval that he gave his half-hearted “Willie Wonka” admonitions to the thugs whose vote he was pandering to. So nice to see ACTUAL leadership in Florida. The same leadership an ACTUAL president like Trump offered again and again to the terrorist occupied democrat controlled cities of the Pacific Northwest.
As a resident of Florida, I couldn’t be more proud of our governor.
If these rioters think they’re gonna come down here and start their nonsense, they’re gonna find out exactly what their “rights” are, and I’m certain there’ll be several “lefts” thrown in there, too. We don’t need or want that bs here.
DeSantis 2024
I am glad we got DeSantis, Gillum would have destroyed Florida.
Good for DeSantis. Give antifa/BLM a warning, then start cracking head if need be.
Go Governor Ron DeSantis, you are a true Conservative and a hero of mine. Supporting law and order and supporting our police offices. You Governor Ron DeSantis get my golden star award for Conservatism and for doing what is right!