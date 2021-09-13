U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called former Republican ally Harriet Hageman’s challenge for her seat “tragic opportunism” in a Friday morning call with Wyoming media.
Cheney said her oath to the Constitution was “above politics,” and that Hageman, a Cheyenne attorney, took a similar oath to uphold the rule of law as a member of the Wyoming State Bar.
“(Hageman) now is abandoning that principle, sacrificing that oath, abandoning her duty to the people of Wyoming in order to pledge loyalty to Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “She seems to be stepping into the shoes of people like Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, two attorneys who recently have been sanctioned by the courts for lying about the election. It’s really tragic to see that kind of opportunism, and it’s completely inconsistent with Wyoming values.”Hageman was officially endorsed by Trump on Thursday, hours before she formally announced her campaign for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Cheney drew ire from many Republicans when she voted to impeach former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol. In May, she was ousted from her House leadership role after her continued condemnation of Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.
At her Thursday campaign announcement, Hageman said her break with Cheney came when the congresswoman called her to say there had been no irregularities in the 2020 election, and that President Joe Biden had been fairly elected.
Cheney also commented on a Politico story published Friday, with the political news website reporting that a number of Trump political advisers had joined Hageman’s campaign, and that Hageman was receiving support from a super PAC chaired by Donald Trump Jr.
She said this was “arrogance” by such political operatives, thinking they could manipulate Wyoming voters.
“That kind of approach has never worked here, it never will work here,” she said. “So I think that if Harriet wants to cast her lot with those folks I would note that they’re the same people who were involved in misleading millions of Americans about the election in 2020, there’s also a certain level of grift that goes on, but that’s the decision that she’s got to make.”
The congresswoman said she was focused on issues that matter to Wyoming and “fighting against the devastating Biden administration policies we’ve seen with respect to energy, our (agriculture) industry, across-the-board spending.”
Cheney said her campaign would continue to center on the conservative issues she ran on in her two previous campaigns.
“If any other candidate wants to bring in planeloads full of outsiders from New Jersey, that tells you something about what they think about the voters of Wyoming, and I’m confident that our voters aren’t going to fall for that,” she said.
Some of the challengers for Cheney’s seat have already suspended their campaigns after Trump’s backing of Hageman on Thursday, after they were reportedly urged by a Carbon County party official to drop out and endorse Hageman.
Cheney said she believes primaries are healthy, and she expressed concern about what she called “anti-conservative” behavior from some state party officials, such as Wyoming Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne saying in January that western states were “paying attention” to a far-right effort in Texas to secede from the U.S.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many people in our state party, in the leadership of the state party, decide that they are going to put loyalty and allegiance to one man, who happens to be a president who provoked the attack on the Capitol and did not send help while the attack was underway. They’ve put loyalty to that person and I include Harriet Hageman and a number of my other opponents in that category above their duty to the Constitution.
“That is a very dangerous and indefensible position to have taken,” Cheney said.
In response to a question about the work of the Jan. 6 committee, on which she serves and was recently named vice-chair, the congresswoman said members of the committee were “working very diligently.” Cheney emphasized that one of the most important aspects of the U.S. was its commitment to a peaceful transfer of power, and that it was dangerous for Trump and any other elected official to work against that.
She said her congressional race would be an opportunity in Wyoming to debate what it means to be a constitutional republic, and what the duties of an elected official are.
Cheney also strongly urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but said she opposed Biden’s order this week that all federal employees some 100 million people be vaccinated or risk losing their jobs, calling it “a really dangerous precedent.”
Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issued a statement Thursday afternoon opposing the mandate, saying he’d asked Attorney General Bridget Hill “to take all actions to oppose this administration’s unconstitutional overreach of executive power.”
In advance of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, Cheney said she’d been working to establish a bipartisan commission to review the war in Afghanistan. She opposed the recent withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, as well as “the catastrophe” of how it was carried out.
Wow! Talk about The Pot Calling The Kettle Black! I don’t suppose we want to look at how Cheney fell into her current position. No, I suppose we don’t.
Her oath to our constitution is above politics?
WHAT OATH.. LIKE all the other rinos and commucrats, THAT OATH is as worthless as a roll of wet TP!
HEY!!! Don’t disparage wet TP…it can be useful!!!
If Liz spent more of her time and efforts adhering to the Word of The Constitution, and less time playing lip service to it only when it was an advantage to do so, she wouldn’t be the political pariah finding little to no sympathy from the people she represents and her constituents, her fellow Republican House Members.
Much like her disappointing so-called maverick of a father, some of the most critical times, when we needed every vote to stop a bad bill or a worse appointment, her loyalties went left. She worked against her Party and the Constitution, unwilling to call out and condemn heinous acts by the DimDems, and acting totally against the wants and wishes of the American People.
She can not be gone soon enough so we can all just try to forget she ever existed at all.
Yes!!
It’s tragic that Cheney is an opportunist.
she expressed concern about what she called “anti-conservative” behavior from some state party officials
Yea well, this piece of crap would know all about anti-conservative behavior. Throw her the hell out.
I have to find a way to send $$$ to Harriet Hageman and support her in ousting this Leftist loser.
Exactly SHE IS FIRMLY anti-conservative.. So of course she’d know what it is!
Cheney must have borrowed a copy of Alinski’s book from some of her Democrat friends: accuse your opponents of the crimes you’ve committed. She shows a cynical disregard for facts when she talks about keeping her oath to Constitutional loyalty when she happily supported the Unconstitutional impeachments of President Trump.
As far as I can see, the only ones manipulating the Wyoming voters are Cheney and her pals, the TDS-riddled, Trump haters in the mainstream media. She can lie about January 6th and rest assured that the Fake News Syndicates will cover her “180.”
If she is so far above politics, how did she get an appointment to an all Democrat vigilante committee? How dare another Republican challenge the incumbant RHINO in a race for a seat held by some sort of divine right and heritage! She played to the House majority rather than to the voters who elected her and now the consequences are manifesting themselves.
“Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many people in our state party, in the leadership of the state party, decide that they are going to put loyalty and allegiance to one man, who happens to be a president who provoked the attack on the Capitol and did not send help while the attack was underway. They’ve put loyalty to that person and I include Harriet Hageman and a number of my other opponents in that category above their duty to the Constitution.”
Are your eyes wide shut, Liz—to borrow a movie title. As a Republicrat, you have adopted the tactics of your Dem bussies—name call and finger point. We are all really sick of it.
Ms, Liz has become a Creature of the Black Lagoon. She has so much potential, but has somehow wasted it by casting aside the Constitution and betraying her oath as a lawyer and her oath of office when she became a member of the House.
I would not trust her if she tries to show remorse for her voting for the Impeachments of POTUS45. I admire Wyomingites and believe they will handle this well in the November 2022 election.
More like SHE ONLY SEES what pelosi tells her to see!
It appears the GOP in agreement with Liz Cheney.
“she voted to impeach former President Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol”
I didn’t realize President Trump had a role in attacks on the US Capitol. I did see that the Capitol Police murdered 2 US citizens, and Antifa (democrats) smashed windows.
Cheney said her oath to the Constitution was “above politics,” The assumption is she thinks Trump has done things that were “unconstitutional”. Exactly what is it that he did that would fit that presumption? There is something wrong with this woman. The demonstration at the capital on 1-6 was a massive protest by tens of thousands of people. Because 1/10th of 1% of them decided it was okay to trespass on the capital building does not make it an “insurrection”. No one was armed in the crowd and the crowd hurt no one. Moreover, Trump did not encourage anyone via his speech that day to “storm the capital building”. Anytime you put a couple hundred thousand people together there are going to be some nut bags in the mix, but one has to be a complete moron to think this was part of an insurrection to take over the government. That makes Cheney either an idiot or someone who has a personal grudge against Trump (see TDS symptoms) and is using the 1-6 fiasco to exploit that grudge. good luck in private life Liz.
Beginning to feel the HEAT? You better, because you’re DONE.
PITY Its only a figurative “Feeling the heat!”
When your father’s a traitor…how can you be anything but a w**re???
Cheney said her oath to the Constitution was “above politics,” …. Does it include First Amendment ??? She did not object when Facebook and Twitter gagged democratically elected President ! She did not protest when Black Live Matter terrorist attacked their opponent, burned public building or vandalized historical monuments including the one erected near White House for general Tadeusz Koscuszko, who spent his army salary to free black slaves. Yet while ignoring woke terror she dare to vote to impeach former President Trump for his role in so called “the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol”. She is not capable to admit that relatively peaceful Patriots entry on THEIR Capitol to witness shameful approval of sham election resulted ONLY in massacre of demonstrators by woke Gestapo, including 13 year air force veteran Ashli Babbitt
The congresswoman said she was focused on issues that matter to Wyoming and “fighting against the devastating Biden administration policies we’ve seen with respect to energy, our (agriculture) industry, across-the-board spending.”
So she is fighting against the evil joe biteme whom she helped to elect with her vile, baseless attacks on Donald Trump.
The same party who blessed her with an influential position to thank her for her being a traitor like her old man.
This soul-less humanoid is worse than an anti-American liberal – she is a rino – a person with no morals, no loyalty, no honor and no chance for Heaven.
May she enjoy her reserved seat in Hell – up close to the flames with her dad – and may she join him soon.
God Bless whoever takes her out at the ballot box