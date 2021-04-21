After an immensely consuming high-profile trial, a panel of jurors found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges connected to the May 2020 death of George Floyd.
With Americans watching at the edge of their seats, Derek Chauvin, 45, was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
As reported by Fox News, the jury, which deliberated for approximately 10 hours and 20 minutes, was made up of seven women and five men. Six jurors were white, four were black and two identified as multiracial. Because of the intensity of the trial, jurors were sequestered, their whereabouts kept secret, during deliberations that began Monday afternoon.
It is critical to mention that earlier on in the trial, the judge in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial criticized California congresswoman and political agitator Maxine Waters’ recent inciteful comments, saying her words could be grounds for the defense to appeal the verdict.
In case you aren’t familiar with the comments, during a protest in Brooklyn Center over the weekend, Waters encouraged people to “take to the streets” if Chauvin was not found guilty of murder, as previously reported by Human Events News.
Chauvin’s attorney requested the judge declare a mistrial over the comments, arguing she had prejudiced the jury.
While Judge Peter Cahill denied the request, he said that Waters’ comments were “abhorrent” and she may have handed the defense an opportunity to overturn the trial.
“I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Cahill said as arguments concluded Monday and the jury began deliberating.
Indeed, Chauvin was convicted of three different types of murder. Interestingly, each count carries a different maximum sentence: 40 years for second-degree unintentional murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 years for second-degree manslaughter.
Perhaps this is a guard against the success of an appeal.
At the conclusion of the verdict reading, his bail was immediately revoked and his sentencing is scheduled to occur eight weeks from now.
First, George Floyd was nothing but a low life criminal. Secondly, Chauvin was a fool putting his knee on Floyd’s neck. With three other officers there, Chauvin or one of the other officers should have handcuffed his ankles, lifted him up and put him in the back seat of the car. Now Chauvin has thrown away his life and the other officers probably have thrown away at least part of their lives.
AND How the hell can someone be guilty of both MANSLAUGHTER and Murder at the same time for the SAME PERSON?? IT makes no logical sense.
Stupid mistakes can sometimes be costly to you and some around you…… especially if no one is using their gourd for anything but a Christmas tree topper
Chauvin, not guilty of murder, just bad judgement considering the liberal city he works in…..floyd was the criminal
This wasn’t going to go any other way—the Left had too much riding on it. Was justice really done here? I would caution anyone to jump to that conclusion.
Lawlessness and rioting have become rampant in this country—even encouraged by a lot of Left-wing mayors and governors—even Congresswoman Maxine Waters with support from Nancy Pelosi. Police are under constant assault especially by activists claiming that Blacks are targets for “police brutality”. The Media has fed this frenzy to the point where any Black who is shot by a police officer is considered a victim of circumstance. The message being sent is that there is a national campaign against Blacks—particularly by police officers. Everything that can be twisted and manipulated to support that idea and give it credibility is paraded and magnified, fueling more and more unrest and giving the impression that ensuing rioting, characterized by more killing, theft, and property damage, is simply their way of seeking justice.
I think the still small voice of justice got drowned out in all the uproar. All of the lawbreaking that has gone on in the name of “peaceful protests” became acceptable—even glorified. If there was a wrong on Chauvin’s part—and I am not saying that there was—only IF, then turning a blind eye to the looting, burning, thievery, and property destruction by street thugs acting as activists does not constitute justice. I think the mark may have been missed here.
NO i do not in any way, shape or form, think justice was done here. I FIRMLY BELIEVE the jurors AND JUDGE, were intimidated, via all the rioting and rhetoric, and BULLIED into convicting, “LEST the violence come to THEIR HOMES.. ”
Which from what i hear, HAS ALREADY happened to one Defense witness…
AND since the left, seems to have NO PROBLEM putting out the names and addresses of jurors, i firmly believe if this DOES go to appeal, THEY WILL LIKEWISE get threatened to vote “the mobs way”..
Did he get a fair trial ?? Yes and no. Reasons there was a Witness in the car with him . This witness didn’t . Testify. The jury should have heard him claim the 5th about Floyd’s drugs that day . Did you give him drugs and how many drugs did he take ???? They heard chauvin claim the 5th . The claim of the 5th made him sound guilty. How do we know Floyd didn’t Overdose on the drugs he just took. The death Certificate said he had drugs in his system. But that doesn’t say when he took the drugs. Drugs taken the day before may not cause a heart attack but drugs just taken may. Reasonable doubt. He took fentanyl. Michael Jackson took fentanyl and died.
Then Floyd’s brother got to Testify. But he wasn’t there that day. But he was allowed to cry. So that to me open the door to Floyd’s Character. So the Defense then should have brought Floyd’s victims to cry on the stand . How they feared for their lives. What is So unusual is that the family usually testify during the sentencing phrase not the trail itself. It’s called victims impact statement
I think chavin is guilty but did he get a fair trail ??? I just don’t know
Guilty of what though.. Manslaughter? Murder? AT MOST i may see negligent homicide… BUT NOT Manslaughter OR murder.
Did he get a fair trial? Well it likely was mostly fair as far as the trial went. I was not impressed with his defense attorney. Now to the verdict. There would have been no way I would have trusted them before, and the verdict, in my opinion proved that. Manslaughter perhaps, the rest pure reaction under extreme pressure to convict. I would like to see a new trial upon appeal if that is possible. I just can not see that verdict standing against a competent appeal.
I certainly HOPE TO HIGH heaven, it doesn’t hold up to the appeal.. BUT I FEAR the threats t the jury/judge who hears it, will make them rule the same way..
The verdict was a foregone conclusion. The video was an awful optic. The video, the rhetoric from the media, the BLM/Antifa thugs, and the politicians are I truly believe, the only things that the jury considered in rendering their verdict!