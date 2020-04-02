Reports from around the world are pouring in that the drug hydroxychloroquine is proving to be a powerful treatment in the fight against the coronavirus. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.

FDA SAYS THERE’S A SHORTAGE OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE AND CHLOROQUINE ‘DUE TO A SIGNIFICANT SURGE IN DEMAND’

The U.S. is facing shortages of antimalarial drugs being used experimentally to treat COVID-19 patients, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Both hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, which are used to treat malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, are listed as “currently in shortage” by the agency. This is “due to a significant surge in demand,” the body said.

The FDA stated: “all manufacturers are ramping up production” and the agency is ensuring this is happening “expeditiously and safely.”

