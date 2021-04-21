House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday praised the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial and offered thanks to George Floyd for “sacrificing” his life for the pursuit of justice in policing.

“Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice,” Pelosi said Tuesday outside the Capitol where she was joined by the Congressional Black Caucus.

“Because of you and because of millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous with justice. And now we have to make sure justice prevails in the sentencing.”

Pelosi faces intense backlash after thanking George Floyd for ‘sacrificing your life for justice’

