Judge Bruce Schroeder has announced Thursday that staff from MSNBC will no longer be allowed inside the Kenosha County Courthouse following the incident in which a person was observed following a bus that the jury uses to get to and from the building.

“I have instructed that no one from MSNBC news will be permitted in this building for the duration of this trial. This is a very serious matter and I don’t know what the ultimate truth of it is, but absolutely it would go without much thinking that someone who is following the jury bus – that is an extremely serious matter and will be referred to the proper authorities for further action.”

Rittenhouse judge bans MSNBC from courthouse as jury continues deliberations pic.twitter.com/r4NTRKEqjZ — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 18, 2021

The man spotted following the bus identified himself as James J. Morrison – and told investigators he was instructed to follow the vehicle, Schroeder added.

– Source is Fox News

In a different incident 2 people were arrested yesterday outside the courthouse.

Breaking: The second belligerent anti-#Rittenhouse protester arrested outside the #Kenosha courthouse is local #BLM leader, Shaquita Lashia Cornelious, who crossed state lines from Zion, Ill. She is the co-chair of BLM Lake County, IL. pic.twitter.com/4cSCdED7Jy — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021

A witness for the #Rittenhouse defense says he has been subjected to death threats by leftists. @DrewHLive unequivocally referred to the violent #Kenosha rioters as “rioters” in his testimony. pic.twitter.com/Z9UrwTKpit — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021

NBC producer Irene Min Joo Byon has deleted her social media accounts. A journalist suspected of trying to photograph the jurors said Byon was his producer at MSNBC. The network has been banned from the courthouse for the remainder of #Rittenhouse trial. https://t.co/nX8YoL0ggk — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2021