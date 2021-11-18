U.S. Catholic bishops on Wednesday declined to prevent President Joe Biden or other politicians who support abortion rights from receiving communion, something that was pushed hard for by conservative clergy leaders.
The bishops voted overwhelmingly on a “meaning of communion” emphasizing there is a “special responsibility” of Catholic public figures to shape their own views based on the “church’s faith and moral law,” according to the Washington Post.
The document approved did not address the question of public figures’ right to the eucharist head-on as some wanted and barely mentioned abortion in its 29 pages.
The document passage ended, for now, a long campaign by conservative bishops to target Biden for his political position on abortion, despite the opposition of the effort from the Vatican.
Biden met with Pope Francis at the Vatican last month.
“President Biden thanked his holiness for his advocacy for the world’s poor and those suffering from hunger, conflict, and persecution,” the White House said in a statement after the 90-minute meeting on Oct. 29.
“He lauded Pope Francis’ leadership in fighting the climate crisis, as well as his advocacy to ensure the pandemic ends for everyone through vaccine sharing and an equitable global economic recovery.”
LOL! Receive all the “communion” in this life you desire. The FINAL question that will be determined at that “Great White Throne of Judgement” is if you will hear the dreaded statement, “Depart from Me for I never knew you!”
The Catholic Church left ME with the Vatican ll
changeover to Guitars, English and Altar Girls.
I embraced Russian Orthodoxy while living in Siberia.
Confirming MY leaving the Catholic Church!
They NO LONGER represent MY FAITH!
You can take your pedophile priests and Hypocrisy, and shove it up your New Testament!
You can HAVE Biden and Pelosi! We, the DECENT Christians (former Catholics) will look for spiritual LEADERSHIP elsewhere!
Goodbye, and GOD will judge you and your actions (harshly, I expect)!
Bishops have become apostate. “By their fruits you will know them”.
The Catholic church is becoming wolves in sheep’s clothing.
Boot them too!
If anyone was actually expecting the bishops to ‘name names’ and specifically state that Biden, Pelosi, etc. are barred from receiving Holy Eucharist they are delusional and have no idea how the Church works. The document that was overwhelming supported and passed by the bishops did what it was meant to do: it clearly and specifically stated the disposition a person should have when they present themselves for Holy Eucharist.
God gives us free will. That free will allows us to make decisions. Some will be good, some will be bad. Both good and bad will have consequences both in this life and more significantly in the next. When Biden, Pelosi, or another politician or public figure professes to be Catholic and then acts in a way that is against what the Church clearly teaches that person is exercising their free will. God will be the ultimate judge of their actions.
In truth, the really loving thing for a bishop to do is to privately remind these politicians or public figures that to receive Holy Eucharist when in a state of mortal sin (and objectively supporting, promoting, and celebrating abortion is being in a state of mortal sin) is worse than the actual supporting of the sin. It is heaping coals on their own head. These people need loving reminders of this fact and then what they choose to do they do at the risk of their immortal soul. I don’t know how God will judge them but I know he will because he will judge each and every one of us.
GOD needs to hurry up and start blue bolting everyone of these HETHANS!