The FBI has found scant evidence that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was the result of an organized plot to overturn the presidential election result, according to four current and former law enforcement officials.

Though federal officials have arrested more than 570 alleged participants, the FBI at this point believes the violence was not centrally coordinated by far-right groups or prominent supporters of then-President Donald Trump, according to the sources, who have been either directly involved in or briefed regularly on the wide-ranging investigations.

“Ninety to ninety-five percent of these are one-off cases,” said a former senior law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation. “Then you have five percent, maybe, of these militia groups that were more closely organized. But there was no grand scheme with Roger Stone and Alex Jones and all of these people to storm the Capitol and take hostages.”

Read more at NewsMax

————————

The FBI has found little evidence that the Jan 6. Capitol siege was an organized plot by far-right groups or Trump supporters to overturn the presidential election, a new reports say.

Investigators had found that members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys plotted to break into the Capitol building but there was no evidence indicating they had serious plans if they made it inside, according to the sources.

Forty of the protestors involved have been charged with conspiracy because of the alleged degree of pre-planning.

Despite this, sources say prosecutors have stopped short of more serious charges such as racketeering or seditious conspiracy.

– Read more at the NY Post