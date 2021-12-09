Pennsylvania State University is still requiring employees to get the COVID injection by January 4, despite a federal judge’s ruling on the constitutionality of such mandates.
The vaccine requirement is for all faculty, staff, technical service employees, Penn State Extension staff, students supported on wage payroll, and graduate students supported on graduate assistantships at Penn State’s University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg, Berks, and Schuylkill campuses.
Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says many Penn State employees refusing to get the shot will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline. Student employees who do not comply will not be scheduled until further notice.
“The word ‘reeducation’ is very troubling when it comes from the White House, especially when it comes from the White House and trickles down to college campuses,” notes Gramley.
According to the university’s Daily Collegian, consequences for not complying with the shot requirement include:
- Faculty will be required to discuss their compliance with their unit executive or designee within 48 hours, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination.
- Staff must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination. Staff may resign prior to termination, though.
- Technical service employees will be required to attend a five-day educational seminar, which will discuss the vaccine and resources available to become vaccinated.
- Graduate students on assistantships must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — possibly including termination — and the effect it may have on the student’s education.
- Students on wage payroll will not be permitted to work, and further action will be decided on an individual basis.
In response, some university employees have formed Lions for Liberty, a group of medical freedom advocates. But their efforts to negotiate with administrators have not gone well.
“Members of Lions for Liberty are conversing with their supervisors and coming away with a bad feeling as far as the willingness of their supervisors at Penn State to be accommodating to their concerns,” Gramley laments.
According to The Epoch Times, “Reeducation may be a new trend” utilized to compel employees to comply with the mandates.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says many Penn State employees refusing to get the shot will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline.”
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State is in effect.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State”.
And will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline.
Refuse the “undergoing counseling and reeducation” … make them fire you… then bring suit sighting that was NOT in job description or requirement at point of hire. I’d say about 300 or 400 of these suits would get their attention.
Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says many Penn State employees refusing to get the shot will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline.
What is this going to be like Clock Work Orange? Pin open the eyes and force them to watch movies about covid and repeat after me… Ve Vill Comply and get the Vid shot.
Holy cow what is wrong with this school?
“Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says many Penn State employees refusing to get the shot will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline. Student employees who do not comply will not be scheduled until further notice.”
To the affected employees and students—tell them to KYA and bid them farewell.
“The word ‘reeducation’ is very troubling when it comes from the White House, especially when it comes from the White House and trickles down to college campuses,” notes Gramley.
They’re trying to control all of that misinformation that the Right is putting out.
Let’s Go Brandon
“Technical service employees will be required to attend a five-day educational seminar, which will discuss the vaccine and resources available to become vaccinated.”
FIVE DAYS!? That isn’t education that is the stuff of prisoners being forced to hear a message time and time again so that they will worn down and eventually capitulate simply to stop the torture.