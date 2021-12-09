Pennsylvania State University is still requiring employees to get the COVID injection by January 4, despite a federal judge’s ruling on the constitutionality of such mandates.

The vaccine requirement is for all faculty, staff, technical service employees, Penn State Extension staff, students supported on wage payroll, and graduate students supported on graduate assistantships at Penn State’s University Park, Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, DuBois, Fayette, Harrisburg, Berks, and Schuylkill campuses.

Diane Gramley of the American Family Association of Pennsylvania says many Penn State employees refusing to get the shot will have to undergo counseling and reeducation or face further discipline. Student employees who do not comply will not be scheduled until further notice.

“The word ‘reeducation’ is very troubling when it comes from the White House, especially when it comes from the White House and trickles down to college campuses,” notes Gramley.

According to the university’s Daily Collegian, consequences for not complying with the shot requirement include:

Faculty will be required to discuss their compliance with their unit executive or designee within 48 hours, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination.

Staff must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — including possible unpaid administrative leave and termination. Staff may resign prior to termination, though.

Technical service employees will be required to attend a five-day educational seminar, which will discuss the vaccine and resources available to become vaccinated.

Graduate students on assistantships must meet with their supervisor following Jan. 4, and potential disciplinary action will be discussed — possibly including termination — and the effect it may have on the student’s education.

Students on wage payroll will not be permitted to work, and further action will be decided on an individual basis.

In response, some university employees have formed Lions for Liberty, a group of medical freedom advocates. But their efforts to negotiate with administrators have not gone well.

“Members of Lions for Liberty are conversing with their supervisors and coming away with a bad feeling as far as the willingness of their supervisors at Penn State to be accommodating to their concerns,” Gramley laments.

According to The Epoch Times, “Reeducation may be a new trend” utilized to compel employees to comply with the mandates.

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.