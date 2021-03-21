Joe Biden has had a week that we all knew would happen. Biden’s immigration policy is a disaster which has led to a border crisis and overwhelmed border facilities. Biden was embarrassed by China and by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Biden referred to Kamala Harris as President Harris… again!

And… to top off his week, Joe Biden, tripped not once, not twice, but three times while going up the stairs to Air Force One. Joe Biden is showing not only the U.S. but the world that he can’t handle the job.

Bobby Eberle discusses these issues and more with Sam Sorbo: actor, producer and author of Words for Warriors.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

