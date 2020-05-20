Are you ready to go back to work? With sky-high unemployment and a closed economy from the coronavirus outbreak, many people are eager to reopen. However, if you are currently living under blue state lockdowns and stay at home orders, brace yourself! Some Democrat leaders are saying their lockdown rules could go on for another year.

Protests are growing. Demonstrations are building. In states like Michigan (under Gretchen Whitmer) and California (under Gavin Newsom), people are ready to get back to work.

Are these lockdowns even legal? More lawsuits are popping up, and the American people are fighting back. Plus, CNN’s Chris Cuomo tries his hand at insulting President Trump and fails miserably.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

