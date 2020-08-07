Joe Biden did it again! To add to his comment that “you ain’t Black” if you’re thinking of voting for President Trump, Biden told an audience this week that while Hispanics are diverse in their ideas and attitudes, the Black community is not. How insulting! Biden was also asked about his cognitive health and whether he would take a test like President Trump. This caused Biden to ask the reporter, “Are you a junkie?”

A new Gallup poll shows that the Black Lives Matter movement to defund the police isn’t popular at all with the American people. Plus, another example in New York City shows the problems with mass mail in voting.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

