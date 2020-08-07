Joe Biden did it again! To add to his comment that “you ain’t Black” if you’re thinking of voting for President Trump, Biden told an audience this week that while Hispanics are diverse in their ideas and attitudes, the Black community is not. How insulting! Biden was also asked about his cognitive health and whether he would take a test like President Trump. This caused Biden to ask the reporter, “Are you a junkie?”
A new Gallup poll shows that the Black Lives Matter movement to defund the police isn’t popular at all with the American people. Plus, another example in New York City shows the problems with mass mail in voting.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
I need to identify as being black, so I can join the Dems, just so I can do a #Blexit.
Seriously, how are ANY black people still voting Dem? They are, and have always bee, the party of extreme racism. If 2020 doesn’t prove the Dems hate black people, then I don’t know what would.
BTW Biden never placed higher than 4th place in any of the primary debates. Clearly the Dem elites have chosen him above all others to walk in and take the nomination without a fight.
He can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag.
He can’t talk his way out of a mandatory tip.
He can’t think his way through a complete sentence.
This is your great white hope. You can have him.
The democrat Party is not about electing a President in Joe Biden, they are about electing a Vice President who they expect will become President later on along with the advisors who are already known for their positions. He will be the figure head signing off on any proposition set before him.