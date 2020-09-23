Joe Biden dodged Supreme Court questions from a local reporter, and his reason is just mind blowing. Asked if he supported the push by far left Democrats to pack the Supreme Court if President Trump fills the vacancy from the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Biden said that was a “legitimate question.” Biden then said he would not respond, because people would “focus on his answers.” Isn’t that the whole point?
At Joe Biden’s town hall, he was served with softball questions. The national media like CNN and MSNBC won’t ask him real questions. When Biden does get asked a question, he dodges it. In the mean time President Trump said he will announce his nominee (possibly Judge Amy Coney Barrett) on Saturday.
Sen. Ted Cruz blasts the media over its Supreme Court coverage. Plus, ABC News had an interesting collection of “uncommited” voters at its town hall with President Trump.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
This should be a very interesting debate.
Trump answering the questons and Biden saying: “No Comment.”
It would be laughable if it weren’t so serious. And I imagine “Chuck” this is what Biden calls Chris Wallace, will not ask him who his picks are for a Supreme Court Nominee. I can name five, and most likely would be dead on target and would terrify the American people, thus the silence on the subject which AOC, his advisor, tells him to say.
“I’m not going to answer that question because it would shift all focus off the real question,” which I just shifted off of now to YOUR Question which I just stated was legitimate???? Sleepy Joe has created a new language called “senile double-speak” that is less understandable to THE PEOPLE than back when ,the three stooges spoke in pig Latin. All that is missing is the tune “Three Blind Mice” playing in the background, but in this case it’s one blind, deaf, dumb rat. Time to cut off his tall tails with a carving knife. Bernie and his squads have already cut off his manhood.
He has “no comment” because his handlers, Pelosi, Ocasio-Cusstez, et al, have not yet told him what to think.