Joe Biden dodged Supreme Court questions from a local reporter, and his reason is just mind blowing. Asked if he supported the push by far left Democrats to pack the Supreme Court if President Trump fills the vacancy from the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Biden said that was a “legitimate question.” Biden then said he would not respond, because people would “focus on his answers.” Isn’t that the whole point?

At Joe Biden’s town hall, he was served with softball questions. The national media like CNN and MSNBC won’t ask him real questions. When Biden does get asked a question, he dodges it. In the mean time President Trump said he will announce his nominee (possibly Judge Amy Coney Barrett) on Saturday.

Sen. Ted Cruz blasts the media over its Supreme Court coverage. Plus, ABC News had an interesting collection of “uncommited” voters at its town hall with President Trump.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

