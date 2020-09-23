Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, has endorsed Joe Biden, the Biden campaign announced on Tuesday.
“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden,” Cindy McCain tweeted Tuesday evening.
Biden was on the 2008 Democratic ticket that opposed John McCain’s presidential election.
Biden told supporters during a fundraiser Tuesday that McCain would join him at several virtual campaign events on Tuesday.
During the Democratic National Convention in August, a video aired highlighting the friendship between McCain and Biden as Senate colleagues.
The video featured Cindy McCain.
“My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship,” Cindy McCain tweeted.
The Biden-McCain relationship has been well documented over the years.
In 2017, following Sen. McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis, Biden appeared on ABC’s “The View,” which is co-hosted by the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain. The segment was emotional, as Biden discussed how he lost his son Beau in 2015 from the same type of cancer that ultimately killed Sen. McCain.
McCain died in August 2018 from brain cancer.
While McCain was once the standard bearer for the Republican Party, his influence in the party dwindled in his later years. In 2017, shortly after his cancer diagnosis, McCain joined just two other GOP senators in striking down legislation that would have repealed parts of the Affordable Care Act. McCain’s vote drew scorn from Republican leaders including President Donald Trump.
The frosty relationship between Trump and McCain became evident following McCain’s death, when he opted in his will not to invite Trump to his funeral, but extended invitations to former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Arizona Sen. John McCain was a RINO and his widow is a RINO (Republican in name only)
RINOs are like sleeper spies, They pretend to be Republicans but are really Democrats.
John McCain, the “fail to complete the mission”, failed presidential candidate and fallen hero who wanted to become president so desperately that he sold himself to Charlie Keating, the wealthy con man who bears such an incredible resemblance to The Joker. Obviously, Keating thought he could make it to the White House, too. He poured $112,000 into John’s political campaigns.,,,and with 4 others got caught. He became his friend. He threw fund raisers in his honor. He even made a sweet shopping-center investment deal for his wife, Cindy. who now must cling to Biden like backdoor deal Hunter clings to his dad. Cindy’s father Jim Hensley, was cut in on the deal, too that the media covered up to keep their Pet RINO in hay.
“My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30 year friendship”,,,,of political backdoor deals that enriched my husband, enriched me and enriched our family members at the cost of the American people. We hate Donald Trump because he rhymed political cheating with the name of our friend Keating and outed my husbands worst failures. When he left the service this old soldier like MacArthur, should have just faded away but instead hung around long enough to watch his career and reputation just die.
She is a worthless good for nothing Rhino, just like her late husband. Good riddance, with friends like this, the Republican Party does not need enemies.
Never expected anything else coming from Cindy McCain. RINO. And for all of the ink used to praise John McCain. He was a disgrace. I read later, and it was fact checked, that he used Lois Lerner, former director of the IRS, to go after his enemies financially. This among many other things he did were absolutely outrageous and he should have been ousted from Congress for using the IRS to do such a thing. He was controlling and vindictive to many, including President Trump.
Cindy McCain, you are no more a Republican then Chuck Schumer is ! For you to endorse a demented man, that has done NOTHING for the last 47 years, that he has been in Politics, and his Democrat Party wants SOCIALISM, is the height of HYPOCRISY ! It PROVES that YOU don’t care about the American people at all, ONLY about REVENGE, because Donald Trump did not like your husband !