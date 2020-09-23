Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Sen. John McCain, has endorsed Joe Biden, the Biden campaign announced on Tuesday.

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There’s only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is Joe Biden,” Cindy McCain tweeted Tuesday evening.

Biden was on the 2008 Democratic ticket that opposed John McCain’s presidential election.

Biden told supporters during a fundraiser Tuesday that McCain would join him at several virtual campaign events on Tuesday.

During the Democratic National Convention in August, a video aired highlighting the friendship between McCain and Biden as Senate colleagues.

The video featured Cindy McCain.

“My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship,” Cindy McCain tweeted.

The Biden-McCain relationship has been well documented over the years.

In 2017, following Sen. McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis, Biden appeared on ABC’s “The View,” which is co-hosted by the senator’s daughter Meghan McCain. The segment was emotional, as Biden discussed how he lost his son Beau in 2015 from the same type of cancer that ultimately killed Sen. McCain.

McCain died in August 2018 from brain cancer.

While McCain was once the standard bearer for the Republican Party, his influence in the party dwindled in his later years. In 2017, shortly after his cancer diagnosis, McCain joined just two other GOP senators in striking down legislation that would have repealed parts of the Affordable Care Act. McCain’s vote drew scorn from Republican leaders including President Donald Trump.

The frosty relationship between Trump and McCain became evident following McCain’s death, when he opted in his will not to invite Trump to his funeral, but extended invitations to former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

