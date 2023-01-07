Joe Biden has a new plan for border security. Not really. Biden is doing nothing to make the border more secure or address the border surge at America’s southern border. But… Biden did tell illegal border crossers to not walk across the border but use a smartphone app instead.

Biden’s new plan allows for an expanded “border parole” program and addressing asylum seekers through the use of an app. Drugs, gangs, and human trafficking will continue, but “open borders” Biden says “get the app.”

Kevin McCarthy fights for House speaker while the media blast the opposition. Plus, the mayor of St. Louis announces the latest “free money” program.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel