Joe Biden has a new plan for border security. Not really. Biden is doing nothing to make the border more secure or address the border surge at America’s southern border. But… Biden did tell illegal border crossers to not walk across the border but use a smartphone app instead.
Biden’s new plan allows for an expanded “border parole” program and addressing asylum seekers through the use of an app. Drugs, gangs, and human trafficking will continue, but “open borders” Biden says “get the app.”
Kevin McCarthy fights for House speaker while the media blast the opposition. Plus, the mayor of St. Louis announces the latest “free money” program.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
“Biden’s CRAZY Border Plan”????? “Biden’s Crazy Border Plan” is no plan at all. The only “app on a smartphone”, is the “app” that states Biden is a traitor to our Country and that Biden is a communist criminal. How is that for an “app”??????
Just turn on your cell phone and use the app,,,,so the Drug Lord can follow your Backpacking Camouflaged progress and get the drugs delivered, and Joe’s crime family10% in the bank. Joe would have us all believe these law-breaking backpackers are just a Latino version of an Anglo-Saxon congenial bunch of “Valdaree. Valdara” singing Mountain track happy campers who love to wander streams and forests, who wave their hats to all they see and expect us to just wave back. Those backpacks are not filled with Beer and Pretzels but high-grade fentanyl and heroin. They come not in to share their spirits, but make captive or dead social spirits out of YOUR children. Do not be deceived. When Hair sniffing reflecting Hunter errantly sniffs a dose of fentanyl up his nose for a cardiac arrest for just another sin of the father being visited upon his children experience, maybe Joe’s brain will clear long enough to mourn with all the thousands of parents who already have become the victims of his dishonesty and stupidity.
And that accomplishes what, Joe??