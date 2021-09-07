The Salem-based Satanic Temple is the newest group to battle the Texas abortion law, as they cite religious freedom to help women skirt the most restrictive abortion law in the nation.
The Satanic Temple is arguing that women should be able to take an abortion-inducing drug as an expression of religious freedom within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy. The new Texas law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
In the wake of the new law last week, a lawyer for the Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple sent a letter to the FDA to request that the church be allowed access without prescription to the abortion-inducing drugs mifepristone and misoprostol as part of its “sacramental” abortion ritual.
“I am sure Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who famously spends a good deal of his time composing press releases about Religious Liberty issues in other states — will be proud to see that Texas’s robust Religious Liberty laws, which he so vociferously champions, will prevent future Abortion Rituals from being interrupted by superfluous government restrictions meant only to shame and harass those seeking an abortion,” Lucien Greaves, co-founder of the temple, said in a statement.
The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks — before some women know they’re pregnant.
Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas’ law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement up to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.
It allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting the procedure. The law does not make exceptions for rape or incest.
The Supreme Court voted 5-4 last week to not immediately block the law.
Now, the Satanic Temple website features a message to Texans seeking a way around the new law.
“The Satanic Temple stands ready to assist any member that shares its deeply-held religious convictions regarding the right to reproductive freedom,” the temple wrote on its website.
The temple added, “Accordingly, we encourage any member who resides in Texas and wishes to undergo the Satanic Abortion Ritual within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy to contact The Satanic Temple so we may help them fight this law directly.”
Herald wire services were used in this report.
On top of everything else hair-brained we must contend with in the name of freedom—now we get a Satanic Temple in the mix. I know that isn’t something new, but now they have decided to crawl out from Hell and create more of a disturbance. I would hardly recognize this group as a church exercising religious freedom. This country was founded upon Judeo-Christian principles—anything Satanic in nature would be directly opposed to that.
But the fact that a group such as this feels the need to become vocal about a Texas abortion law tells you something. This is another organization that should be shut down and not allowed to operate in this country.
#6 of the 10 Commandments of GOD – “Thou Shalt Not Kill”
Joel 3:21 “Shall I leave their innocent blood unavenged?
No, I will not. ”
Matthew 7:15-16 “Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
John 8:44-47 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies. 45 Yet because I tell the truth, you do not believe me! 46 Can any of you prove me guilty of sin? If I am telling the truth, why don’t you believe me? 47 Whoever belongs to God hears what God says. The reason you do not hear is that you do not belong to God.”
Thanks for the scripture scruffy, here’s a few more:
#1 – 3 of 10,
Exodus 20:3 Thou shalt have no other gods before me.
:4 Thou shalt not make unto thee any graven image, or any likeness of any thing that is in heaven above, or that is in the earth beneath, or that is in the water under the earth:
:5 Thou shalt not bow down thyself to them, nor serve them: for I the LORD thy God am a jealous God,
This is a perfect fit. Satan is the Democrats biggest and most powerful ally in nearly everything they do so no surprise here.
Never thought about it quite this way before but perhaps Democrats are closer to the Satanists than suspected therefore it is reasonable to assume the practice of human sacrifice has been assimilated into their physche with altars and temples of PP sprung up all over!
The same spirits who enjoyed human child sacrifice 2,000 years ago are still alive and working today.
Is it a religion or is it “health care”?
The name says it all “Satanic Temple”. Is there anything on this earth more EVIL than Satan ? If the Sanatic Temple is AGAINST something, you KNOW that it is something that we should be FOR ! In this case, the Texas Law is correct, and I am for it 100%.
A religious exemption for Satanists who wish to kill their babies? That would lead to a similar exemption for Muslims who demand the right to dominate, enslave or kill Infidels (that’s you and me, folks!) in keeping with the teachings of the Qur’an. And the Klan could do the same regarding blacks, Catholics and Jews.
Don’t open THAT door!
We do not have room for another Satanic Temple/Religion we already have one; it’s called the Democrat party!! Besides Jesus Christ is coming back the Light Snuffs out the Dark! Pray for these people! Matthew 5:43-48
The Satanist loose out as they have so many more new members if Texas would leave well enough alone so it reduces the membership or increases membership through illegal abortions.
The Satanist get it both ways and they are stirring the pot for the Dem’s there demonic children.
Well, in case anyone questioned who is behind abortion this makes it crystal clear.