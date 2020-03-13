Warning… according to AOC and CNN, it’s now racist to say that the coronavirus — COVID-19 — came from China. The U.S. looks to end its dependence on said country for a host of medicines and medical supplies, and corporate America comes down on the side of boys beating girls in girls’ sports. All that and more on today’s show!

Give an issue — ANY issue — enough time, and the left will add a racist narrative to it. That’s exactly what AOC, CNN, and others are doing with the coronavirus. Now, no one can even mention where it came from without being labeled a racist.

President Trump is working to end America’s dependence on China for medicines and medical supplies. Just like we didn’t want to be beholden to the Middle East for oil, the U.S. should not be at the mercy of the Chinese when it comes to America’s health care needs.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared on Fox News on Thursday and actually said that the reason young voters didn’t go to the polls (to support her candidate Bernie Sanders) was because of voter suppression. Seriously?

