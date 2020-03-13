President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak amid extensive disruptions to the economy and American life, announcing partnerships with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities while saying he believes the crisis “will pass.”
“We are announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus,” Trump said during the Rose Garden press conference. “We want people to take a test quickly if they need. But we don’t want people to take the test if we feel they shouldn’t be doing it.”
“I am officially declaring a national emergency — two very big words,” Trump continued. “The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion…and a large amount of money for states, territories and localities.”
President Trump announced that he plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to address the coronavirus crisis, as concerns over the spreading outbreak wreak havoc on the economy and American life.
Fox News is told the president is expected to declare a national emergency.
“I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!” he tweeted.
I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic: CoronaVirus!
To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher!
So now even DONALD TRUMP himself has succumbed to what HE calls the phony over-hyped virus hysteria which HE says is being pushed by Democrats and the Fake News media for the purpose of beating him in November? So now why will Trump DECLARE AN EMERGENCY over what HE calls phony left-wing hysteria? Answer: Trump has been wrong.
You are the one who is wrong
Everyone KNEW it was being over hyped by the Fake News media and they did not take the precautions they needed to take from getting infected from areas with the infection
Or do you think it is a coincidence the Canadian Prime Minster’s wife and Tom Hanks now have the virus, I mean if they really, truly believed what the media was telling them.
I also suspect it may have been intentional they got infected, the odds of them dying from it are near ZERO but the political gain is 100%
The number one reason the President needs to act is this virus, like all pathogens, are either highly lethal or highly contagious but never both.
Because this is the contagious variety to not control its entry into the general population will cause the death of those most vulnerable.
Since President Trump acted swiftly and decisively to block the viruses entry into the United States from China he had to wait until it was justifiable to block other counties. The liberal morons have already put him threw the ringer on broad approaches to foreign countries.
But now all the morons are on board what needs to be done is going to be done, lock the country down
