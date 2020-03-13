President Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the coronavirus outbreak amid extensive disruptions to the economy and American life, announcing partnerships with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities while saying he believes the crisis “will pass.”

“We are announcing a new partnership with the private sector to vastly increase and accelerate our capacity to test for the coronavirus,” Trump said during the Rose Garden press conference. “We want people to take a test quickly if they need. But we don’t want people to take the test if we feel they shouldn’t be doing it.”

“I am officially declaring a national emergency — two very big words,” Trump continued. “The action I am taking will open up access to up to $50 billion…and a large amount of money for states, territories and localities.”

To this point, and because we have had a very strong border policy, we have had 40 deaths related to CoronaVirus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be many times higher! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020