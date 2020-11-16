CNN’s Brian Stelter blasted Newsmax TV and the social media app Parler as “not being good” for the country. Pamela Brown from CNN heated up the rhetoric even more by saying Parler is a “threat to democracy.” With network media and even outlets like Fox News showing an obvious bias to the left and social media plaforms like Facebook and Twitter engaging in outright censorship, is it any wonder that alternatives like Newsmax TV and Parler are exploding?

The Trump campaign has hundreds of affidavits of voter fraud. Eyewitnesses have come forward. Yet, there is a media blackout of coverage. With all of this, CNN, Fox News, and others actually seem surprised that the people are leaving for other sources.

The Million MAGA March was incredible… until Antifa stepped in. Plus, the Trump legal team is uncovering some shocking information.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

