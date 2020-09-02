Nancy Pelosi was caught on video visiting a hair salon that has been closed due to San Francisco’s coronavirus lockdown. Ordinary people are not allowed to go to salons. The business isn’t allowed to be open. But this is Nancy Pelosi, and the rules for “commoners” apparently don’t apply to elitist Democrats.

Pelosi is the same person who, while businesses were shut down and waiting for government relief, gave Americans a tour of her luxury freezer that was stocked with gourmet ice cream. It was her “let them eat ice cream” moment. Now, she’s caught visiting a salon and not wearing a face mask. Where’s the outrage?

Joe Biden actually came out of the basement to give a speech. Plus, the DC mayor wants to remove or “contextualize” the Washington Monument.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

