President Donald Trump insisted more than once the “Resistance” movement that attempted to stop his presidency was really attacking American voters who put him in the White House, and now the Kristallnacht-like Resistance has proven him right.

Bolstered by Joe Biden’s expected win over Trump, the so-called Resistance movement of Democrats and “Never Trump” Republicans is blatantly calling for Trump supporters to be punished if they voted for him and put out a yard sign, cheered for him and defended his policies, or served in his administration.

“Shunning, shaming these people is a statement of moral indignation,” Jennifer Rubin, the Washington Post columnist, suggested on MSNBC over the weekend, “that these people are not fit for polite society.”

Rubin made those comments (see video below) after reminding the cable news network she had cheered when then-press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was run out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant. That incident dates back to 2018 and it appears Rubin, the Post’s supposedly conservative reporter, has no regrets about punishing political enemies two years later.

“It’s not only that Trump has to lose,” she further stated, “but that all his enablers have to lose.”

From ‘reconciliation’ to ‘accountability’

Even before Election Day, Berkeley economics professor Robert Reich raised eyebrows when he suggested via Twitter there should be a “Truth and Reconciliation Commission” if Trump loses re-election.

What would such a commission do? “It would erase Trump’s lies, comfort those who have been harmed by his hatefulness,” he wrote, “and name every official, politician, executive, and media mogul whose greed and cowardice enabled this catastrophe.”

When fellow Twitter users pushed back on the suggestion, Reich, who served as labor secretary for Bill Clinton, scoffed at warnings his idea was “undemocratic.”

Then came Election Day. Democrats not only celebrated a projected win for Joe Biden but predicted an angry, crying Donald Trump would be marched out of the White House and his Hitler-endorsing, white supremacist minions should be punished, too.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/LcT_UmNkdpM” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

But there needs to be a record, right? The history of despotic regimes has shown The Right Thinkers have to take names, and document wrongdoing, in order to punish The Wrong Thinkers.

One self-described revolutionary who was thinking ahead was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the socialist lawmaker. She asked via Twitter is anyone was “archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future.” Yes, infact, some people were doing just that. Just three days after Election Day, the Trump Accountability Project was born with the motto, “Remember what they did.” The group, founded by staffers associated with Pete Buttigieg, vowed to “not allow the following groups of people profit from their experience: Those who elected him. Those who staffed his government. Those who funded him.” CNN: No more ‘Kristallnacht’ Following on the heels of vows to punish Trump and his supporters, CNN reminded its viewers this week that Nov. 9 marked the anniversary of Kristallnacht, the “Night of Broken Glass” in 1938. On that night, Nazi Party members torched Jewish homes and schools, vandalized synagogues, and arrested approximately 30,000 Jews and marched them off to concentration camps. Another 100 Jews were killed. The horrors or Kristallnacht, CNN’s anchor Christiane Amanpour opined, included an attack on “facts, knowledge, history and truth” when the Nazis tossed thousands of books into the fire. “After four years of a modern-day assault on those same values by Donald Trump,” Amanpour summarized, “the Biden-Harris team pledges a return to normal.” For supporters of Donald Trump, who are not Nazis and don’t know one, the obvious question is: What in the world is going on? According to psychiatrist Dr. Karl Benzio, it boils down to emotions detached from reality, which Trump supporters have named Trump Derangement Syndrome for the bizarre, unhinged behavior of the Left. “The definition of psychosis is when somebody isn’t able differentiate reality from non-reality,” Dr. Benzio tells OneNewsNow. “The definition of delusion is a fixed, false belief.” A human being’s emotional volume is always competing with our rational volume, Dr. Benzio says, like when a rabid sports fan reacts angrily when their beloved team fails to reach the end zone or, worse, loses the game and the grief-striken fan fails to cope with the loss. In the case of President Trump, he is the opposing team that “stole” the game from the home team — then dances in the end zone to rub it in. When the trolling, counter-punching commander in chief posts a sarcastic tweet, or drops a new nickname for a politician beloved by Democrats, Benzio says, it only makes his enemies angrier. And now those angry enemies, who likely won the game on Election Day, are plotting revenge.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.