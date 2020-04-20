As coronavirus protests erupt across the country over lockdown orders, a critical question emerges: Is America at the breaking point? People have taken to the streets over Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders. People in Wisconsin have protested the state’s stay at home rules. Will these coronavirus protests grow? How much longer can lockdown orders last, and is this the new normal?
Nancy Pelosi appeared on Fox News Sunday and said that she did not downplay the severity of the coronavirus outbreak when she walked the streets of Chinatown. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity for socialism and big government.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Comment by Timothy Toroian
Posted in Inslee accuses Trump of ‘encouraging people to violate the law’ Apr 20, 12:36
Comment by Jota_
Posted in Inslee accuses Trump of ‘encouraging people to violate the law’ Apr 20, 12:34
Comment by mbills53
Posted in Trump says Fox News on a bad path after Wallace interview with Nancy Pelosi Apr 20, 12:24
Comment by jbscpo
Posted in Wearing a face mask and shopping while black in Kansas City Apr 20, 12:22
Comment by Shroomie
Posted in Inslee accuses Trump of ‘encouraging people to violate the law’ Apr 20, 12:07