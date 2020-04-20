As coronavirus protests erupt across the country over lockdown orders, a critical question emerges: Is America at the breaking point? People have taken to the streets over Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s lockdown orders. People in Wisconsin have protested the state’s stay at home rules. Will these coronavirus protests grow? How much longer can lockdown orders last, and is this the new normal?

Nancy Pelosi appeared on Fox News Sunday and said that she did not downplay the severity of the coronavirus outbreak when she walked the streets of Chinatown. Plus, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sees the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity for socialism and big government.

