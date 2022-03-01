The 2022 version of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) is in the books. One of the highlights is CPAC’s annual straw poll for presidential contenders. As we get closer to the 2024 election, the big question on the minds of CPAC attendees was their pick for president: former President Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump and DeSantis battled it out in last year’s CPAC straw poll, and Trump emerged the winner. Was 2022 a repeat performance, or did DeSantis come out on top. In either case, Republicans appear to be in a great position heading into 2022 and 2024.

Former President George W. Bush donates to incumbents targeted by Trump. Plus, we’ll look at a true profile in courage: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

