Are you watching the woke Olympics? The ratings for the Tokyo Olympics paint an obvious picture of what people think about American athletes such as Gwen Berry (disrespecting the flag) and Raven Saunders (protesting on the podium). Some athletes are more focused on their social justice protests than actually competing.

This attitude has certainly turned people off. The ratings on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics are dismal. The viewship is down dramatically from the previous summer Olympics. Will the radical left realize why?

The Gavin Newsom recall effort is gaining steam. Plus, Mitt Romney and other weak Republicans keep pushing the terrible infrastructure bill.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel