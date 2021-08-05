Are you watching the woke Olympics? The ratings for the Tokyo Olympics paint an obvious picture of what people think about American athletes such as Gwen Berry (disrespecting the flag) and Raven Saunders (protesting on the podium). Some athletes are more focused on their social justice protests than actually competing.
This attitude has certainly turned people off. The ratings on NBC for the Tokyo Olympics are dismal. The viewship is down dramatically from the previous summer Olympics. Will the radical left realize why?
The Gavin Newsom recall effort is gaining steam. Plus, Mitt Romney and other weak Republicans keep pushing the terrible infrastructure bill.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Absolutely not.
Athletics should be athletics. Getting to the Olympics was once considered to be an honor and quite an accomplishment. Like our domestic sports, it was an arena where the world’s best athletes could compete—not only for individual medals, but for bragging rights for their country—which necessitated allegiance to their country.
Liberalism has made inroads into sports as it has in every other avenue of entertainment, convincing world leaders, consumer goods companies, and the athletes themselves that they must add political stance and social justice statements to their game in order to draw awareness and support for some noble cause. In doing so, they have turned on the country that provided them with the opportunity to compete as well as open doors to career paths and financial gains, Their hatred and division overshadows their skills and leaves fans disillusioned and unwilling to support them.