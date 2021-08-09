Nancy Pelosi attended church on Sunday morning on Martha’s Vineyard, telling those outside that she did not attend Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebrations the night before because she had other engagements.

Pelosi was seen leaving St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown, where she had sat in the back row during the service.

On leaving church well-wishers asked her for photographs, and the Speaker of the House smilingly obliged.

Kevin Blake, 61, a lawyer visiting Martha’s Vineyard from Connecticut with his wife Karen, shouted out: ‘Hiya, how was Obama’s party?’

Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House, replied: ‘I didn’t go. I had other parties to go to.’

