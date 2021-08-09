Nancy Pelosi attended church on Sunday morning on Martha’s Vineyard, telling those outside that she did not attend Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebrations the night before because she had other engagements.
Pelosi was seen leaving St. Elizabeth’s Church in Edgartown, where she had sat in the back row during the service.
On leaving church well-wishers asked her for photographs, and the Speaker of the House smilingly obliged.
Kevin Blake, 61, a lawyer visiting Martha’s Vineyard from Connecticut with his wife Karen, shouted out: ‘Hiya, how was Obama’s party?’
Pelosi, the most senior Democrat in the House, replied: ‘I didn’t go. I had other parties to go to.’
DJ posts stealth pics of Obama's 'epic' birthday party — before being forced to delete them https://t.co/9fGUVeXaM0 pic.twitter.com/aRO5KOzi9K
— New York Post (@nypost) August 8, 2021
BREAKING: I now personally know that (at least) two of the attendees at Barack Obama’s birthday were not vaccinated.
I can confirm that vaccination was therefore NOT a requirement to attend his maskless bash.
This is insane.
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 8, 2021
The same people that thought Lolapalooza was just fine are now saying that Sturgis will be a superspreader disaster.
So when mostly liberals gather it’s safe but when mostly conservatives gather it’s a problem?
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 7, 2021
Remember this day when the government shuts down your child's birthday party. https://t.co/izRpJeDSfS
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 7, 2021
