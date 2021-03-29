Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is the latest to receive the Profile in Courage award — which was started by the Kennedy family — for his vote to convict former President Donald Trump in Trump’s first impeachment trial.

“I am honored and humbled,“ said Romney about receiving the award. “I also acknowledge that I am one of many, in the Senate, who have shown a great deal of courage.“

But the award, recognizing public figures — many of them politicians deemed to take courageous stands — comes at a time when Romney’s support within the Utah GOP seems to have slipped.

Conservatives speak on Romney’s hypocrisy, not courage.

