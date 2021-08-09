At least 45 people were shot in less than 20 hours in Chicago, seven of them fatally, including a Chicago police officer who was killed by gunfire as she and her partner were making a traffic stop in the West Englewood neighborhood. The slain officer’s partner was also wounded and remained hospitalized Sunday from his injuries.

The violence beginning Saturday night also included two mass shootings in separate Gresham nightclubs, and an apparent murder-suicide in a Cragin apartment, according to Chicago police.

The officers were shot around 9 p.m. as they attempted a traffic stop near West 63rd Street and South Bell Avenue in West Englewood, authorities said. Police sources and a family member identified the officer who died as Ella French, 29. The other officer is in critical condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Police Officer Ella French

End of Watch: August 7, 2021 We will #NeverForget the true bravery she exemplified as she laid her life down to protect others. Please hold her family, loved ones and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of this hero. pic.twitter.com/kEUlNTv0Z4 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) August 8, 2021

Seven people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting inside a lounge in 1800 block of West 87th Street in the Gresham neighborhood around 2:05 a.m. A gunman, 24, shot a 37-year-old man twice in the neck and three times in the back after the two had a verbal altercation, police said.

The 37-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The gunman, whose name was not released, was shot eight times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was in critical condition.

Five other people were injured during the shooting. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the face and was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition; a 37-year-old woman was shot in the back and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized; a 38-year-old man was shot in the stomach and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in critical condition; a 56-year-old man was shot in the elbow and taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized; and a 33-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center, where his condition was also stabilized.

Three people, two men and one woman, were shot in the Lawndale neighborhood around 1:10 a.m. The group was standing outside in the 1200 block of South Lawndale Avenue when they were shot at by someone in a dark colored sedan, police said. The woman, 32, was shot in the thigh and took herself to Rush University Medical Center where her condition was stabilized. The men, 35 and 19, were shot in the lower back and elbow, respectively. Both took themselves to Mount Sinai Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

In the Gresham neighborhood, two nightclub security guards and three bystanders were shot when a person who was denied entrance to the club produced a gun and fired shots before fleeing the scene around 12:45 a.m.

The security guards, men ages 42 and 40, were each shot multiple times and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The younger guard was in critical condition, and the elder in serious condition.

The three other victims, also men, had been standing near the entrance to the club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street when they were shot. Two men of unknown ages were each shot in the leg and took themselves to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center for treatment, police said. A 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chin was taken to the U. of C. Medical Center in good condition.

Around 12:25 a.m. Sunday, three people were shot in the Morgan Park neighborhood. The group was having a gathering outside in the 11400 block of South Throop Street when they heard gunshots.

A 24-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 39-year-old man was shot in the lower back; both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition. A 24-year-old man suffered a graze wound and was treated on-site. Police said that none of those who had been shot, nor any witnesses, could provide more information about the shooting.

Four men in their 20s were injured, three critically, in a drive-by shooting in the Near West Side neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday. The men were on the street when they were approached by an unknown vehicle, police said. A 20-year-old man was shot in the ankle and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three other men — 23, 27 and 28 — were shot in the side and back, hand and leg, and leg and back, respectively. The older men were taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

In other shootings:

Chicago Tribune’s Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas contributed.

©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.