Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert, on Sunday raised concerns about a potential rise in COVID-19 cases following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

“I’m very concerned that we are going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “To me, it’s understandable that people want to do the kind of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that.”

An estimated 700,000 bikers are expected to attend the annual 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid the spread of the Delta variant. A city of Sturgis spokesperson told The Washington Post that face masks are not mandated for the event.

Why did Lollapalooza go forward in a pandemic? It’s about the money

Lollapalooza is in the books. Now ahead, comes the major COVID-19 outbreak, super-spreader style. That’s not just the likely outcome of Chicago’s just concluded four-day music festival. It’s a certainty.

It will be fueled by the extremely dangerous Delta coronavirus variant and ushered in by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who implacably declared the show must go on, under, they assured, the tightest of restrictions.

Concert-goers were required to produce their proof-of-vaccination cards, or evidence of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering the show. The unvaccinated were required to wear face masks. And no worries, an outdoor event is much safer in a pandemic.

Did Anthony Fauci say anything about Lollapalooza? If so, please post it. I can’t find it. What’s the difference other than one was held in a dense Democrat city and the other is held in a sparsely populated red state?

It’s past time to stop playing politics with covid. If it’s a threat to a motorcycle crowd in Sturgis why wasn’t it a threat to a past president’s fund raising birthday party Saturday night or to the many thousands attending Lallapalooza in Chicago just a week ago? When a health message is rooted in politics the people are suspicious of it and the message is ineffective.

