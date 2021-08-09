Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top disease expert, on Sunday raised concerns about a potential rise in COVID-19 cases following the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.
“I’m very concerned that we are going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “To me, it’s understandable that people want to do the kind of things they want to do. They want their freedom to do that.”
An estimated 700,000 bikers are expected to attend the annual 10-day Sturgis Motorcycle Rally amid the spread of the Delta variant. A city of Sturgis spokesperson told The Washington Post that face masks are not mandated for the event.
– Read more at Business Insider
Why did Lollapalooza go forward in a pandemic? It’s about the money
Lollapalooza is in the books. Now ahead, comes the major COVID-19 outbreak, super-spreader style. That’s not just the likely outcome of Chicago’s just concluded four-day music festival. It’s a certainty.
It will be fueled by the extremely dangerous Delta coronavirus variant and ushered in by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who implacably declared the show must go on, under, they assured, the tightest of restrictions.
Concert-goers were required to produce their proof-of-vaccination cards, or evidence of a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours of entering the show. The unvaccinated were required to wear face masks. And no worries, an outdoor event is much safer in a pandemic.
– Read more at the Chicago Sun-Times
Did Anthony Fauci say anything about Lollapalooza? If so, please post it. I can’t find it. What’s the difference other than one was held in a dense Democrat city and the other is held in a sparsely populated red state?
It’s past time to stop playing politics with covid. If it’s a threat to a motorcycle crowd in Sturgis why wasn’t it a threat to a past president’s fund raising birthday party Saturday night or to the many thousands attending Lallapalooza in Chicago just a week ago? When a health message is rooted in politics the people are suspicious of it and the message is ineffective.
Related Story: Fauci berates mass outdoor gathering in South Dakota, but gives Obama’s birthday bash a pass
““I’m very concerned that we are going to see another surge related to that rally,” Fauci said”. Yep, Fauci, you say nothing about blm protests and rioting about being “super spreader” events and you say nothing about the “super spreader” illegal aliens crossing our southern border. Anthony Fauci the criminal, who funded gain of function research in the Wuhan Lab in China. Fauci is guilty of murdering millions of people all over the world and Fauci is guilty of destroying economies all over the world.
DON”T listen to this idiot. He has been proven wrong and is a partisan hack. You can rely on his word as much as you can rely on him throwing a baseball. Go look at that and and see how good he is at that. Also go back and see how initially he didn’t want masks, then we have to have masks, then 3 masks, how he supposedly didn’t help the chinese with gain of function research. Go look at the videos, he can’t even keep up with his own lies. I feel he is working for the chinese more than america. Ask him about the corona virus being super spread from the border, from blm and antifa riots, etc. Go to a dictionary and you might see his face next to the work hypocrite.
Hell, what of the super-spreader event of Obama’s birthday bash!
Yeah where was his concern over all the riots and all the insurrection that went on last year during the riots, gee not even a chirp from the media complex, all they would say is it was safer during the riots than at a TRUMP rally. The DEMONcrats keep screeching about wearing a mask every second of every day yet they can do anything they want without a mask, the DEMONcrats are hypocrites one and all. Every last DEMONcrat that ran away from Texas tested positive for the virus how strange. Talking about super spreaders. The DEMONcrats have this idea laws for thee but not for mee, just listen to how they talk and how they act. That fauci thinks himself above all others he sees himself as a master of the human race and can tell people what to do and how to do things, and where and when they can go out and have fun. This whole thing is to stop people from having fun of any kind or type.
Heck.. Why have all the football/baseball/basketball games where ‘fans can go back to’, not been seen as super-spreader events?
This has nothing to do with COVID this has to do with the coming together of a group, the motorcyclists, who might not take kindly to the authoritarian view of the Democrats in power, ther might be suversives among them, you know, the type who won’t wear a helmet, who won’t be locked down.
“Why stand we here idle? What is it that gentlemen wish? What would they have? Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God!
I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” – Patrick Henry
Fauci apparently prefers we all stand at home idle, unemployed and under government control, while he gets all the Liberty to control and dispense the death. Who elected HIM to be the great decider? His CDC team acts more like a troika of traitors right out of the same stable of the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse with Fauci on the white horse claiming to be an American White knight in shining armor, but turned out to be just the biblical guy astride the white horse of social conquest and pestilence. This diminutive Democrat belongs more astride a scooter with the kids than a Harley with the adults.
Plus most of those attending, are likely Conservatives…
Fauci is a horse’s reared. End of story. End of post.
There surely must be a COVID hell because it has certainly made such of our lives as American citizens. And if I had the power to send Fauci, the “experts”, the CDC, and the WHO there—I most surely would. There has never been such insanity over a virus. The demons of COVID are relentless in their quest for power and control—striking fear in the hearts of the vulnerable with their dire warnings of doom and gloom—the increase in case numbers—another variant worse than the previous one—mask mandates—and on and on.
The people making the rules are quite often caught breaking the rules, so however serious it is for everyone else, it doesn’t seem to be so serious to them. So, if you guys want to live your lives as you choose—no problem, I’m going to do the same.
Have you noticed that Fauci and the others now rarely speak about the number of deaths taking place currently from the China Virus! It’s all about positive tests that really does not mean anything without people having the symptoms along with it.
True.. THey keep hyping up the “number of new cases”. BUT NOT the # of deaths!
Gee, I seem to recall the esteemed Dr. Fauci telling people that it was PERFECTLY FINE to go out and have sex with random strangers…
Hey Tony… What’s changed? Oh, today is MONDAY… I’ll just wait until TOMORROW – when you’re advice will change YET AGAIN!
If you want to really understand what is happening, why it is happening, and what comes next – go to the you tube channel “After Skool” to their video, “MASS PSYCHOSIS – How An Entire Population Becomes MENTALLY ILL.” See before it is taken down.
Awesome video! Pretty much explains it all!
Thanks for sharing…
Everyone just jawing away, just like Congress, but no action. The commies have Lollapalooza for days without a peep, as it reminds all the chin-tuggers of the great time they had at Woodstock over 50 years ago, but here comes the official government ********* over Sturgis because only rednecks ride bikes!
Most everyone i’ve ever known who went to ANY looopyflouza, were die hard liberals. Everyone i known who’s been a fan of going to Sturges were die hard conservatives..
I’ve been riding Harleys for 55 years.
I find it humorous that Fauci and the dem-rats take issue with a biker rally like Sturgis while a million Covid-infected ” migrants” from 110 different countries pour over the border unabated.
Gotta condemn those bad, bad bikers, but not the illegal flood of infected “migrants” @ the border. Such BS.
Apparently, it’s OK for Obama to throw a bash on Martha’s Vineyard, with NOBODY wearing a mask. It’s always different when dem-rats do it.
As far as I’m concerned, they can kiss my exhaust pipes.
But hundreds of unmasked elites can go to Obamas birthday bash with no worries.
What a liar Fraudci is.
But not a word about the Obama bash or the music festivals in liberal run cities. Don’t care what Fauci thinks.
Fauci is a liar. What he really IS afraid of is that thousands of unmasked un valid people could meet in crowded spaces and there would NOT be a large covid outbreak.
The shots do not work. This is a proven fact. Otherwise there would be no outbreaks among vaccinated people.
Masks do not work. This is a scientific fact. Virus particles are tiny and mask openings are relatively huge. Think building a chain link fence to stop mosquitoes.
IF anyone truly wants to limit the number of covid cases in America, close the southern border.