BEND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters rallied to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials from detaining two men in Bend.

Immigration attorney Micaela Guthrie is working with the men and says they were detained Wednesday morning, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. An ICE spokesperson declined to answer questions.

According to DHS, the two foreign nationals arrested in #BendOregon have a history of violent criminal behavior. That didn’t matter to the mob, who prevented the lawful arrest and caused a stand off for 12 hours. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

All day in Bend, Ore. far-left radicals prevented ICE from transporting arrested illegal foreign nationals. A large squad of CBP officers had to be called in to clear them out. One of the arrested illegal migrants didn’t have shoes so the men carried him. pic.twitter.com/qVP6Pakpos — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

A family member says word of the arrests spread after one of the detained men was able to call his wife. The two were taken to buses that were surrounded by activists for hours. Late Wednesday, it appeared that federal agents had emptied the buses and the crowd was dispersing.

Bend Mayor Sally Russell said on Twitter that the arrests were not an immigration sweep and that she had been informed the men have warrants out for their arrest. She had asked people to leave the area.

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz says police had responded to a call from a federal official seeking help with the people blocking their path. Police told protesters they were trespassing. Krantz says officers were not assisting immigration authorities.

Bend police chief in his first week in the job arrives to warn protestors federal agents are coming to break this up. pic.twitter.com/X2uu6TRaWh — Emily Cureton (@emilycureton) August 13, 2020

Portland-based nonprofit Innovation Law Lab has asked a federal court to keep ICE from taking the men out of central Oregon, the ACLU announced Wednesday night.

Guthrie says the men have lived in central Oregon for over a decade.

Hundreds of open-border radicals swarmed ICE busses in #BendOregon & prevented arrest of 2 violent illegal foreign nationals. Bend is a small city in central Oregon where far-left politics has taken root. Even the DA @john_hummel came to join occupation. https://t.co/PFsnoMmt8B — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

One of the biggest travesties of American contemporary politics is the popularity of defending criminal illegal foreign nationals. What a disgrace to the immigration and resettlement process, and to law-abiding people. #BendOregon — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

You’re a DA obligated to uphold the law. Why are you disgusted by the lawful arrests of illegal foreign nationals who law enforcement say are a threat to public safety and have violent criminal histories? #BendOregon https://t.co/J7ptzOg7xV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Feds just departed the armory, back at the buses it be interesting what happens to our local DA pic.twitter.com/Np8Exap1N4 — Garrett Andrews (@GarrettGAndrews) August 13, 2020

'This is a final warning of the US Border Patrol' 'Don't do this. This isn't Portland' 'Get a better megaphone' pic.twitter.com/uG6I50Ihqr — Garrett Andrews (@GarrettGAndrews) August 13, 2020

'Medic!' They've started forcibly removing protesters in front of the bus pic.twitter.com/hhsvlSXkH4 — Garrett Andrews (@GarrettGAndrews) August 13, 2020

It appears the feds took everyone off the bus (3 people I believe) and are leaving now. I saw a lot of shoving and the use of pepper spray pic.twitter.com/kNJfH1thuH — Garrett Andrews (@GarrettGAndrews) August 13, 2020

