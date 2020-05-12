A public policy analyst finds it “extremely significant” that former President Barack Obama, before he left office, knew about the efforts by high-level Justice Department officials to derail the presidency of his successor, Donald J. Trump.

In a weekend tweet, President Donald Trump sent out “OBAMAGATE!” That came following the release of a declassified account of a meeting on January 5, 2017, that included Obama and three members of his administration: FBI Director James Comey, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and CIA Director John Brennan.

Sidney Powell, lead attorney for Michael Flynn, had this to say Sunday morning on Fox News, with Maria Bartiromo, about that meeting:

“Comey had found, and [Andrew] McCabe had found, the transcripts of Flynn’s call with [Russian Ambassador Sergey] Kislyak – and [Comey] briefed Clapper on it immediately. Clapper then immediately went and briefed President Obama on it. Then they have the Oval Office meeting on [January] 5.

“Comey admits in his testimony that the FBI are the people who unmasked General Flynn – ‘our people,’ whatever that means – and at the meeting on the 5th, Sally Yates [U.S. deputy attorney general] was stunned because Obama mentions to her, out of the blue, about the call and the transcript of the call. She knew nothing about it because Comey hadn’t briefed DOJ ….”

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama.”

When Fox News’ Bartiromo asked Powell if she believed President Obama was directly involved, Powell responded: “Absolutely.” (See interview below)

Abraham Hamilton III, general counsel and public policy analyst for American Family Association, deems the details in the declassified transcripts “extremely significant” and worthy of examination.

“Many of us believed from the very onset that the charges against Michael Flynn were completely trumped up – and we now have documented evidence that Barack Obama knew the details concerning wiretap phone conversations from General Michael Flynn,” says Hamilton, who agrees with Sidney Powell.

“I think some of the slow rolling, if you will, has happened because I think ultimately the corruption goes all the way back into the White House of the 44th President of the United States.”

Hamilton says there is the question of accountability.

“In order for the DOJ to do it, it has to be in pursuit of a particular crime – so, there would have to be a specified crime established that they are investigating,” the AFA counsel explains. “And whether or not that has been removed from the table from the Department of Justice, I don’t know yet. But having these documents declassified surely puts some responsibility at the Department of Justice.”

He adds: “Some of this responsibility falls to the media as well.”

Fox News video of Attorney Sidney Powell on “Sunday Morning Futures” with Maria Bartiromo

