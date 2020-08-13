“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace on Wednesday said Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is “a reasonably safe choice” for Democrats, adding that the presumptive vice presidential nominee isn’t very far to the left on the political spectrum.

“She is not far to the left, despite what Republicans are gonna try to say,” Wallace told “America’s Newsroom.”

Here is a good source to see what Congress is doing. The link goes directly to the Senate page where you can find Kamala Harris’ history as well as your own senators. Gov Track

“Despite the president saying yesterday that Kamala Harris was his No. 1 draft pick, that she’s the one he wanted the most, I promise you that there were a lot of people he would have liked to be running against much more,” Wallace said.

The above is an excerpt from The Hill.

“I think it’s fair to say that in the year 2020 for Joe Biden in this current situation, with all of the talk particularly about race and racial injustice in America, that to pick a woman who was the daughter of an immigrant from India and the daughter of an immigrant from Jamaica was the safe choice for Joe Biden,” Wallace said.

The decision to choose Harris, following months of secret meetings and closely held deliberations, would indicate the former vice president is setting aside their friction from the primary campaign. Harris memorably drew sharp contrasts with Biden when she challenged him on the debate stage over his past resistance to federally mandated desegregation busing.

Wallace then went on to say that “most importantly” Harris, at least at first, “doesn’t do any harm to the Biden chances to be elected president.” He added that “we’ll see what happens” in the days leading up to the 2020 election.

The above is an excerpt from Fox News.

And finally… number 20: When Ellen Degeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?” Harris replied, “Does one of us have to come out alive?”https://t.co/Is2pdN9DbF — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) August 11, 2020