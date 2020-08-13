Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be given just 60 seconds to deliver a pre-recorded message at the Democratic National Convention next week.
The party’s progressive firebrand has been afforded the limited role while Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, will get to deliver live, virtual speeches at the coronavirus-revamped event, Business Insider reported Wednesday.
The four-day online convention, titled “Uniting America,” will feature different themes and speakers each day during two-hour broadcasts beginning at 9 p.m. ET.
This is an excerpt from the NY Post.
“I only have a minute.
Sixty seconds in it.
Forced upon me, I did not choose it,
But I know that I must use it.
Give account if I abuse it.
Suffer, if I lose it.
Only a tiny little minute,
But eternity is in it.”
– Dr. Benjamin E. Mays
(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020
Sixty seconds is all AOC needs to give her communist spiel. Anyone who is rational/logical can see they are keeping their true intentions under wraps and then the MASKS will come off figuratively and literally if they gain the WH. And should they gain power, you will see a nation of Lightfoots, Whitmers, Gavin Newsomes, Cuomos, De Blasios, Durkins et al emerge. America will know then and only then they were/we were all played. This was the only way they could get their communist agenda into office.