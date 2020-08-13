Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be given just 60 seconds to deliver a pre-recorded message at the Democratic National Convention next week.

The party’s progressive firebrand has been afforded the limited role while Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, will get to deliver live, virtual speeches at the coronavirus-revamped event, Business Insider reported Wednesday.

The four-day online convention, titled “Uniting America,” will feature different themes and speakers each day during two-hour broadcasts beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

This is an excerpt from the NY Post.

“I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.” – Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

(and recited by Elijah Cummings) 💜 https://t.co/ul9CE7NriV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020