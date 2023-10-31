Rep. Matt Gaetz is certainly a polarizing figure in Republican circles. Gaetz single handedly led to the ouster of Kevin McCarthy with the bold “motion to vacate” maneuver. After three weeks of turmoil, the historic removal of a sitting speaker of the House led to the election of Rep. Mike Johnson.

The question is: Matt Gaetz: Hero or Villain? Should Matt Gaetz have pushed to remove McCarthy. Is the election of Johnson a better outcome? Was it worth the turmoil. Those are the questions Republican supporters are facing as the House GOP enters a new era.

Kamala Harris botches another interview. Plus, Gavin Newsom runs over a kid while playing basketball.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel