Kamala Harris actually made a statement about the border crisis. She has practically disappeared from the scene, but Harris emerged this week to comment on the southern border. Rather than addressing Haitian migrants or the flood of illegal border crossings, Harris criticized Border Patrol agents instead.
Some Border Patrol agents took to horseback to try to maintain order and keep migrants from escaping. Harris blasted the efforts as “inhumane.” Kamala Harris is supposed to be the “border czar,” but what has she done to help?
Joe Biden’s team shuts down a press conference while the British prime minister is still speaking. Plus, a man wins his debut fight in women’s MMA.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Hey Kamala, with open borders you and Joe are letting drug dealers, gangs, criminals, terrorists and illegal aliens into our Country. You are also enriching the drug cartels. So Kamala, you and Joe are “inhumane” to the American people. Case closed!
she just wants photo ops. she is worse than our president. she cannot do her job either. the horror when she takes over for his incompetency. we will never recogonize what was once a great country(good,bad or indifferent) after all if it is so bad why do we have the world trying to illegaly enter this”Bad Place” all the opposers of this country should live under what they want to bring to us any “ism” marxism,communism,nazism,socialism is not what you would want to live under. live in those countries. possibly we can give them a free ride to one of them and see them beg to come back check history and what has happened or still happening. our society hasn’t any respect nor concern about rules or laws that are in place to keep our cuntry on the right track. God Bless Us All. when pelosi, her cohorts,shumer and other take down our government we all will wish we lived elsewhere od course declaring biden incompetent and stepping kamal up which has been the plan we are about to be overtaken
Has she EVER visited the border.?? HELL has Biden!?