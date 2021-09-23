Kamala Harris actually made a statement about the border crisis. She has practically disappeared from the scene, but Harris emerged this week to comment on the southern border. Rather than addressing Haitian migrants or the flood of illegal border crossings, Harris criticized Border Patrol agents instead.

Some Border Patrol agents took to horseback to try to maintain order and keep migrants from escaping. Harris blasted the efforts as “inhumane.” Kamala Harris is supposed to be the “border czar,” but what has she done to help?

Joe Biden’s team shuts down a press conference while the British prime minister is still speaking. Plus, a man wins his debut fight in women’s MMA.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

