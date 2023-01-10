After 15 grueling rounds, Kevin McCarthy was elected speaker of the House. The win comes as twenty House members pushed for changes in the House rules to return power to the people. Despite intense pressure, these patriots stood strong, and the House is better for it.

The media and many Republicans such as Dan Crenshaw pressured the twenty holdouts relentlessly, but in the end, major concessions were delivered that make the U.S. House operate better.

The publication Scientific American claims that football is racist. Plus, Joe Biden visited the border, and nothing will change.

