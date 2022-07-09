The National Education Association (NEA) recently held its annual meeting, and the agenda can be summed up as follows: woke and more woke. Kamala Harris gave a speech on Roe v. Wade and sexualizing children, while delegates claimed America is a racist country.
One of the agenda items was a resolution on replacing the word “mother” with “birthing person.” Shouldn’t teachers be focusing on reading, math, and science? People have had enough of the woke, leftist agenda.
The White House dodges after being asked about Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings and “the big guy’s” involvement. Plus, you won’t believe where Joe Biden is sending our strategic petroleum reserves.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
These idiotic mentally challenged woke women have gone from a Helen Reddy “I am strong, I am invincible, I am woman!’ to a “I am woke, I’m defeatable, “I am Birthing Person” They have morphed Helen Reddy into a Hell of the unprepared.
When today’s woke teachers Unions go all in,,,just like when woke people go all the way in same sex,,,,, nothing living worth keeping is EVER produced. Just more confusion.
Woke is the Joke, of the day and the decade. Just ask our woke President whom most people just consider to be “Sleepy Joe Biden” He should have just remained Senator Somnambulance,,,and both he and the country would be safe, who thinks he can sleep walk his way through a Presidency.
We have moved from educating to brainwashing and propagandizing. We have gotten away from recognizing academic excellence to flaunting outright stupidity. Common sense has been replaced with nonsence. The more bizarre and upside down something is any more, the more acceptance it receives.
We are becoming a society that is becoming noted for its crass ignorance.
American Liberal public schools and college campuses have been making “snowflakes” out of students and turning them into emotional and over-sensitive wrecks for years. Now when these Snowflake Democrats confront any kind of opposition or difference of opinions that comes their way and try to destroy anybody or anything that they don’t agree with. This is typical Democrat’s insanity.
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be (not as they are) their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.