The National Education Association (NEA) recently held its annual meeting, and the agenda can be summed up as follows: woke and more woke. Kamala Harris gave a speech on Roe v. Wade and sexualizing children, while delegates claimed America is a racist country.

One of the agenda items was a resolution on replacing the word “mother” with “birthing person.” Shouldn’t teachers be focusing on reading, math, and science? People have had enough of the woke, leftist agenda.

The White House dodges after being asked about Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings and “the big guy’s” involvement. Plus, you won’t believe where Joe Biden is sending our strategic petroleum reserves.

