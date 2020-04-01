MyPillow founder Mike Lindell has come under attack from the left for daring to commit not one, but three deadly “sins.” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plays the race card to score political points, and China is being sued over the coronavirus. All that and more on today’s show!

Who would have imagined that in the span of just two or three minutes, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell would commit three “sins” that would have leftwing media in a total meltdown. Well, Lindell did it, and now he knows the true nature of those on the left.

Rather than being helpful in any way, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is blaming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for racist policies regarding homeowners and renters. China is being sued over the coronavirus, and the latest White House press briefing indicated that the world responded slower to the outbreak because of the disinformation coming from China.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

