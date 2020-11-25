Sidney Powell is set to “release the kraken,” and the first target is Georgia. Powell told Lou Dobbs that the first case will be filed in Georgia, and other states will follow “as fast as they can.” The targets are Dominion Voting Systems and statewide corruption which led to massive voter fraud. Powell says she is confident the evidence will save the Trump presidency. Will she succeed?

In her interview, Powell pointed to the Dominion voting machines and Smartmatic software as the main reasons the Trump campaign fell behind in the state. So, if the devil is Dominion, then Powell is heading to Georgia with her fiddle. The battle should be epic!

Biden voters react to stories that were buried during the campaign. Plus, President Trump has a way of driving the White House press corps absolutely bonkers.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel