United Airlines is showing that it cares more about racial and gender quotas than it does about hiring the best pilots. United announced this week that its training and hiring practices will put a new emphasis on “diversity” and “equity.” Does anyone care if their pilot is black or white or male or female? Don’t people just care about landing safely?

The leftist woke mob is in full force. The American ideals of a colorblind society and judging people by merit have been replaced by leftwing notions of race and gender quotas, critical race theory, and the cancel culture. Everything is about dividing people by race and gender rather than about unity.

China tells America… don’t you dare boycott our Olympics. Plus, the crisis at the border hits new records, and the Biden team has no response.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

