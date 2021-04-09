United Airlines is showing that it cares more about racial and gender quotas than it does about hiring the best pilots. United announced this week that its training and hiring practices will put a new emphasis on “diversity” and “equity.” Does anyone care if their pilot is black or white or male or female? Don’t people just care about landing safely?
The leftist woke mob is in full force. The American ideals of a colorblind society and judging people by merit have been replaced by leftwing notions of race and gender quotas, critical race theory, and the cancel culture. Everything is about dividing people by race and gender rather than about unity.
China tells America… don’t you dare boycott our Olympics. Plus, the crisis at the border hits new records, and the Biden team has no response.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Racial equity and look what it gets us in society. Unqualified people! Defense Secretary Robert McNamara syndrome, under Lyndon Johnson, during the Vietnam War. McNamara’s project 100,000. McNamara recruited soldiers, under this plan, so he could send them to fight in Vietnam, with IQ’s below 60, most of whom, could not read and some of whom could not even tie their own shoelaces. Some American soldiers, who were qualified for the military, lost their lives in Vietnam, because they were fighting next to soldiers, with such low IQ’s, these low IQ soldiers did not know what they were doing. McNamara had a genius IQ from what I have read, but in the real world he was less than a *******! The Robert McNamara syndrome is alive and well in the “woke” United States. Did anyone hear on Tucker last night, that Bill Gates wants to seed the air, using airplanes to block the sun and cause “global cooling”. Bill Gates, with his genius IQ, wants to make mankind extinct. What would happen to crops raised by farming by blocking out the sun. How would crops grow without sunlight, how would they grow if the temperatures dropped drastically or it may take too long, with cooler weather in the summer for crops and trees to bear fruits and vegetables, because fall and winter would come. Send Bill Gates to communist North Korea and send his wife with him. Genius morons!!!!!!
First of all, Bill Gates may be computer smart but outside of that, he’s an idiot. Right now the earth is in a slight global cooling period. So what is accomplished by blocking more sunlight? Starvation! But in the words of his stupid tramp on the side (AOC) “We don’t need farmers. We have grocery stores.” And if this stupid bag of raw sewage had any knowledge of history he would realize that at the end of the dark ages the earth went through a global warming period for over 300 years and during that time food production went sky high and people were living longer lives. AND THIS WAS NOT CAUSED BY OIL OR COAL!!!!!
The most dangerous people are always the ones with the highest IQs but absolutely NO wisdom to temper their IQs with.
Without wisdom,a high IQ is meaningless and also lethal.
Life just gets more absurd by the minute when persons are placed in positions affecting public safety based upon their gender, race or ethnic background rather than their qualifications. I will definitely not be flying United Airlines anywhere.
I won’t be flying PERIOD (if i can avoid it)…
adios United!!
The quota system puts every pilot who is a woman or minority under suspicion. When you get on an airplane, with a woman or minority pilot, you will wonder if they got there because of their capability or were part of the quota system.
Time to take take the bus or a train.
You think bus or train travel isn’t affected by affirmative action hiring quotas? Everything the Left touches turns to crap, the reverse Midas touch and it leaves NOTHING untouched!
Yes, but your chances of surviving a bus or train crash are higher than surviving a plane crash. If I can’t drive there, I have no reason to go there.
Politically Correct, But can they fly the damned Planes any better than White Race Can