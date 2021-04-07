One of the first actions of Joe Biden was to send a message that America’s southern border was open. Border wall construction was halted. This move, among others, has led to a border crisis that current Border Patrol officers have not seen before. Now, because of this surge, Joe Biden’s team is thinking that the border wall might not be such a bad idea. Does Biden suddenly care about illegal immigration?

During the latest White House press briefing, Jen Psaki admitted that border wall construction has resumed in certain areas. This coincides with polling that shows the American people do not like the job Biden is doing on border security.

Major League Baseball just went from dumb to dumber with their Georgia voting law protest. Plus, Dr. Anthony Fauci has no idea why Texas Covid numbers are going down.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

